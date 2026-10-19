NOLA Bounce House Celebrates New Chalmette Location

CHALMETTE, La. — The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce celebrated the new location of NOLA Bounce House & More and NOLA Modern Bounce House with a ribbon cutting Oct. 15 at 8617 W. St. Bernard Highway in Chalmette.

NOLA Bounce House & More, which began operating in September 2023, rents bounce houses, water slides, photo booths, tables, chairs and concession equipment for children’s parties, family gatherings and other events.

NOLA Modern Bounce House offers a different selection of rentals, including bounce houses in neutral colors and minimalist designs, transparent bubble houses, soft play equipment, decorative displays and specialty seating. Its inventory also caters to baby showers, weddings, corporate gatherings and other events where appearance and decor are part of the planning.

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Both businesses serve the Greater New Orleans area, providing delivery, setup and pickup for rental equipment.

“The St. Bernard Chamber is always excited to celebrate businesses that contribute to the vibrancy of our community,” said Erin Bigner, executive director of the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce. “We congratulate NOLA Bounce House & NOLA Modern Bounce House on this milestone and wish them continued success as they serve families and organizations throughout our area.”

About the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce

The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce is a membership organization representing more than 250 businesses and 2,250 employees. The organization supports local businesses through networking, advocacy, professional development and community engagement. The Chamber has held 19 ribbon cuttings over the past year, recognizing new businesses, expansions, relocations and other milestones.