Nola Bank Opens as State’s 1st in 16 Years

NEW ORLEANS — Nola Bank has opened for business as the first new bank chartered in Louisiana in 16 years, bringing a locally-led community bank to individuals, families and businesses throughout Greater New Orleans.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who believed in the vision for Nola Bank,” said Henry L. Coaxum, Jr., chairman of the board. “This bank was created for Greater New Orleans, and we look forward to serving our communities for generations to come.”

Nola Bank was founded to combine personal, relationship-driven banking with modern financial solutions and local decision-making. The full-service bank offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, lending, treasury management services, and secure online and mobile banking. The bank opens with $29.2 million in capital raised from investors.

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“The arrival of Nola Bank is the culmination of an extraordinary effort by our organizers, directors, investors, employees and community partners,” said Joe Omner, president and chief executive officer. “We are proud to build a bank that is locally focused, responsive and committed to forming lasting relationships with the people and businesses we serve.”

The bank is led by experienced bankers with more than 200 years of combined experience in community banking, commercial lending, credit, operations, technology, compliance and treasury management.

“At Nola Bank, relationships come first,” said Chris Shah, senior executive vice president and chief banking officer. “We are bringing together experienced bankers, local decision-making and modern banking technology to provide the responsiveness and convenience our clients deserve. Our goal is simple: to help businesses and families across Greater New Orleans succeed.”

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Nola Bank says it is committed to expanding access to financial services and supporting economic opportunity throughout Greater New Orleans. The bank also plans to pursue Minority Depository Institution designation following completion of the applicable regulatory process.

Currently, Nola Bank is operating from a temporary banking facility at 1100 S. Carrollton Ave. while construction of its permanent location on the same site is completed.