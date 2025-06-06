NOLA AI Unveils Breakthrough Atomic Speed Performance

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — NOLA AI has announced the launch of Atomic Speed, a groundbreaking optimization technology that slashes training time and compute costs across all major AI model architectures. By harnessing pure algorithmic innovation rather than relying on ever-expanding data centers and GPU farms, Atomic Speed upends the industry’s hardware-centric approach and redefines how intelligence is built, scaled and deployed.



Revolutionary results released by NOLA AI—available now at www.nola-ai.com—demonstrate that these novel techniques can reduce training epochs by 2–4× and slash per-step compute time by over 50%, all while achieving identical model quality. For enterprises, the economic impact is immediate and substantial. AI models that used to take weeks to train can now reach peak performance in days. Massive models like GPT-4 or Gemini Ultra could each have saved over $100 million by using Atomic Speed.



“These results underscore our mission to shake up the AI status quo,” said Scott Kauffman, Chairman of NOLA AI. “While tech giants pour billions into bigger models and faster chips, Atomic Speed proves that mathematical elegance can outperform brute-force hardware spending. We’re empowering organizations of every size to innovate without breaking the bank. Atomic Speed’s private beta will give early adopters a chance to redefine their AI roadmaps and reclaim control over costs, energy usage and time to market.”

Private Beta Details

NOLA AI is now accepting applications for its Atomic Speed private beta. Selected participants will gain access to the full optimization framework, hands-on support from the development team, and opportunities to influence product roadmaps. Interested organizations—ranging from startups and enterprise engineering teams to academic labs—can apply at https://lnkd.in/gQ3bPqit . Applicants will be chosen based on their compute requirements, use cases, and commitment to collaborative feedback.

About NOLA AI

Founded and headquartered in New Orleans, NOLA AI is dedicated to democratizing artificial intelligence through algorithmic innovation. The company’s introductory product, Atomic Speed, reimagines model training by reshaping optimization dynamics rather than chasing ever- expanding compute clusters. Led by Chief Scientist Correy Kowall—an AI prodigy who has been designing neural networks for over three decades—NOLA AI delivers enterprise-grade performance at a fraction of the traditional cost. For more information, visit www.nola-ai.com.