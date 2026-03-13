NOEW Week Showcases Downtown’s Role in Innovation

NEW ORLEANS – As New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW) wraps up on March 13 following several days of programming that included the 3rd Coast Venture Summit, the Downtown Development District New Orleans (DDD) highlighted the role the Central Business District has played in shaping innovation and business growth in the city.

NOEW Showcases Downtown

NOEW, produced by Loyola University New Orleans Center for Entrepreneurship and Community Development in partnership with The Idea Village and other ecosystem organizations, brought together founders, investors and business leaders from across the Gulf South for in depth discussions on startup growth, venture capital and regional economic development.

In a statement released during the week’s events, the New Orleans DDD said the innovation and entrepreneurship highlighted during NOEW reflect a tradition that has long been part of Downtown New Orleans’ identity.

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A new wave of startups is building on that legacy. The DDD highlighted companies like Haptech Defense Systems, which develops advanced training technology for defense and law enforcement, and Informuta, a biotechnology firm using artificial intelligence to predict drug resistance, as part of the next chapter of innovation emerging from Downtown.

Mayor Helena Moreno has also pointed to Tulane University’s expansion projects, including the redevelopment of Charity Hospital, as examples of how major institutional investment can help drive economic growth, attract talent and strengthen the innovation economy in downtown New Orleans.

Venture Summit Highlights Downtown’s Role

The Downtown Development District New Orleans participated in the kickoff of the 3rd Coast Venture Summit earlier this week at Common House New Orleans, where the organization delivered opening remarks welcoming founders, investors and corporate leaders to Downtown.

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The summit is organized by The Idea Village and held during New Orleans Entrepreneur Week. The “3rd Coast” refers to the Gulf South region spanning Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, which organizers say is gaining national recognition as an emerging startup and venture capital market.

The three-day summit brings together startup founders and venture capital investors for pitch sessions, investor roundtables and one-on-one meetings designed to connect early-stage companies with potential funding partners.

According to the DDD, hosting the gathering Downtown placed many of those conversations — from founder pitches to investor networking — within the city’s central business and innovation district.

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Hospitality Sector in Focus

Conversations during the week also turned to one of New Orleans’ largest economic drivers — hospitality and tourism.

As part of New Orleans Entrepreneur Week, hospitality and tourism leaders gathered Downtown for a Hospitality & Tourism Solutions convening hosted by the New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute.

The event, organized in partnership with the University of New Orleans Lester E. Kabacoff School of Hotel, Restaurant & Tourism Administration and New Orleans & Company, brought together restaurant operators, hotel leaders, educators and civic partners to discuss workforce development, visitor experience and long-term strategy for the region’s more than $10 billion tourism economy.

DDD representatives also used the gathering to connect with industry leaders and preview an upcoming summer marketing campaign aimed at bringing additional visitors and activity to Downtown New Orleans.

Historic Roots of Downtown Innovation

According to the DDD, the entrepreneurial energy highlighted during NOEW reflects a much longer tradition of innovation in Downtown New Orleans.

More than a century ago, civic leaders including Crawford Ellis founded Pan-American Life Insurance Company after identifying a growing market for insuring trade moving between the United States and Latin America. The company grew alongside expanding Gulf trade routes as firms such as United Fruit Company moved goods and capital through New Orleans.

The DDD also pointed to cultural innovation rooted Downtown, including the historic South Rampart Street Jazz District, an early 20th-century entertainment corridor where venues such as the Eagle Saloon and Iroquois Theater hosted pioneering musicians and helped shape the early development of jazz.

Longstanding retail businesses have also adapted alongside the city’s changing economy. The DDD cited Rubensteins, which has operated Downtown for more than a century by evolving with new generations of customers while maintaining its reputation for menswear.