NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW) returns March 9-13 with a full slate of programming bringing together founders, investors and business leaders from across the Gulf South for discussions on startup growth, venture capital, technology and regional economic development.

Produced by Loyola University’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Community Development in partnership with The Idea Village and other ecosystem organizations, the annual event includes a series of partner events across the city leading up to the two-day NOEW Summit on March 12–13 at Loyola University New Orleans. Throughout the week, programming will focus on connecting entrepreneurs with capital, scaling companies and strengthening the region’s startup ecosystem.

NOEW Lead-Up Events Across the City

Several major events will take place in the days before the summit begins, expanding the week into a citywide series of gatherings for the innovation community.

March 10–12 – 3rd Coast Venture Summit (The Idea Village)

The 3rd Coast Venture Summit brings together startup founders and venture capital investors from across the Gulf South for investor meetings, pitch sessions and panel discussions focused on expanding access to capital in emerging startup markets.

March 11 – Tulane Innovation Institute Demo Day

The Tulane Innovation Institute Demo Day features startup presentations and a competition designed to connect early-stage companies with investors, mentors and potential partners.

NOEW Summit Programming

The week culminates with the NOEW Summit on March 12–13 at Loyola University, where two days of programming will feature keynote speakers, founder case studies, investor workshops and industry-focused panels across three stages: the JP Morgan Chase Main Stage, the Ochsner Health Stage and the Founders’ Stage.

Thursday: Spark & Connect

Programming begins Thursday morning with doors opening for coffee and networking before welcome remarks from Xavier University President Xavier Cole.

The morning keynote will feature Jon McNeill speaking on “Building the Next Generation of Companies: New Rules for the AI Age,” examining how AI is reshaping business models and startup strategy.

Several sessions on the main stage will focus on entrepreneurship and regional investment. A panel titled “Live Fire: Real Time Solutions to Real Problems” will feature founders and operators working through real business challenges, while “The 3rd Coast Playbook: Winning Coastal Capital from the Gulf South” will examine how companies in the region are attracting venture investment.

Later sessions highlight Louisiana entrepreneurship and founder journeys. Becker Hall will discuss the growth of Hogs for the Cause in “From Backyard BBQ to $17 Million for Good,” while “Generational Grit: Louisiana Businesses That Endure” will explore how long-standing companies sustain growth across decades.

The afternoon keynote will feature John and Hannah Huppi presenting “The Arctic Challenge: Lessons from the Edge of the World,” followed by the Brees Dream Foundation’s “Trust Your Crazy Ideas Challenge: The Big Pitch,” where founders present their ventures to judges and investors.

Sessions on the Ochsner Health Stage will focus on scaling companies and industry innovation. Programming includes “Building What’s Worth Scaling,” presented by Delta Utilities, and “From Traction to Scale: Growing Fast Without Breaking the Business.”

Several sessions will be organized in partnership with StartupNOLA and Startup Noir NOLA, including discussions on how New Orleans brands scale nationally, how founders leverage community and capital connections, and how historically Black colleges and universities can serve as engines of innovation. The afternoon concludes with a session on moving from pilot programs to corporate contracts.

The Founders’ Stage will feature shorter founder-focused sessions throughout the day, including presentations by companies such as Fringe & Co., Camarra Media, bEHR Health Inc., Crescent 9, Fried Chicken Fest and NOAI.

Friday: Build & Launch

Friday’s program will open with remarks from Dr. Bobby Savoie followed by a keynote from Louisiana Innovation (LA.IO) Executive Director Josh Fleig titled “Louisiana’s Tech Vision: What’s Next and Where We’re Headed.”

A major policy and leadership discussion will follow with “New Leadership, New Momentum: The Future of New Orleans Entrepreneurship,” featuring New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno and Idea Village CEO Tim Miller.

Additional main stage programming will explore collaboration and ecosystem growth, including “No One Breaks Even Alone,” presented by NASA, and “New Orleans’ Innovation Playbook: Coordinating Capital, Policy and Founders.”

The inaugural Scott Gale Memorial Award will also be presented during the day’s program.

Later sessions will examine healthcare innovation, music business entrepreneurship and biotech development. The afternoon keynote, “The Scarcity Trap,” will feature Brett Hurt and Matt Wisdom discussing how founders can overcome capital and resource constraints.

Programming will also highlight emerging districts and industries shaping the city’s future, including “The New BioDistrict: What’s Now and What’s Next” and “Building Empires: The Business of New Orleans Music,” presented by Loyola University’s College of Music and Media.

The Ochsner Health Stage will focus on sector-specific innovation, including sessions on restaurant technology, scaling beverage brands, healthcare technology and social media growth strategies. A discussion titled “AI & the Artist: Marketing Music in the Age of Algorithms” will explore how creators are adapting to artificial intelligence tools.

Additional conversations will address media, storytelling and community power in New Orleans’ evolving entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The Founders’ Stage will offer practical workshops and founder case studies. Programming includes “FundU: How to Make Your Startup Fundable,” a workshop designed to help entrepreneurs prepare for investor conversations, as well as sessions on cap tables, C-corporations and startup data rooms led by Jones Walker.

Founder presentations from companies including TrayAway, R-Coast and CodeGig will highlight emerging startups, while other sessions will examine topics such as legal challenges for early-stage companies and the role of Cajun hospitality as a competitive advantage in business.

The week’s programming concludes Friday evening with NOEW at Night, an evening gathering at Gasa Gasa that brings together founders, investors and ecosystem leaders for networking and celebration.