NOEW Hospitality Event Includes Ferguson Keynote

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW) hospitality event featuring a keynote by Kevin Ferguson, deputy mayor and chief of staff for the City of New Orleans, will bring together leaders from across the city’s tourism economy.

The Hospitality & Tourism Solutions convening, hosted by the New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute (NOCHI), will take place March 9 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Ferguson will highlight the importance of coordinated leadership and long-term strategy in strengthening the city’s hospitality and tourism ecosystem.

Three of New Orleans’ leading hospitality institutions — the University of New Orleans Lester E. Kabacoff School of Hotel, Restaurant & Tourism Administration (HRT), the New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute (NOCHI), and New Orleans & Company — are joining forces to anchor the event.

The convening will bring together hospitality operators, educators, workforce leaders, entrepreneurs and civic partners to discuss challenges affecting hotels, restaurants, attractions, event production and tourism services as part of an effort to strengthen the systems supporting New Orleans’ $10+ billion visitor economy.

“This partnership brings together two of New Orleans’ greatest strengths: our world-class hospitality and our ability to host influential and impactful meetings where leaders gather to shape industries, accelerate commerce, and chart the future of innovation,” said Walt Leger III, president and CEO of New Orleans & Company, the official destination marketing and sales organization for the New Orleans tourism industry.

Leger said the event reflects the city’s continued effort to strengthen its position as a global tourism destination.

“While our city already has a hard-earned, well-known global brand, we continue to build momentum every day—innovating, inspiring the next generation, overcoming challenges, and strengthening our competitiveness as a destination. New Orleans Entrepreneur Week provides the perfect backdrop for these important conversations,” said Leger.

A Solutions-Driven Hospitality Industry Convening

The conversation will center on high-impact priorities, including:

Workforce readiness and talent stability

Event-driven performance and seasonal workforce participation

Cross-sector coordination across public and private partners

Visitor mobility and experience systems

Innovation opportunities that enhance competitiveness

Education, Workforce, and Industry in Alignment

Organizers say this convening reflects the intentional alignment between higher education, workforce development and destination strategy.

“Hospitality is one of the most powerful economic drivers in our city, but it only thrives when education and industry move in step,” said Gerald Duhon, Executive Director of NOCHI. “Investing in hospitality education ensures that our workforce is prepared not just for today’s demands, but for the future of this industry. When we strengthen training, we strengthen the entire New Orleans economy.”

The University of New Orleans, the city’s only public research university, contributes applied research, student talent, and strong industry partnerships through the Lester E. Kabacoff School of Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Administration (HRT).

“Our responsibility is to ensure that education and research stay closely connected to where the industry is headed,” said Dr. Bridget Bordelon, HRT Professor. “Hospitality and tourism are constantly evolving, and higher education must evolve with them. By working directly with industry partners through events like NOEW, we can make sure our students are learning what truly reflects the realities of the field and the future it’s shaping.”

Supporting Long-Term Destination Strategy

New Orleans & Co. leadership say this collaboration also advances the implementation of New Orleans & Company’s 2035 Vision Plan, which is designed to make New Orleans a better place to live, learn, work and visit. They say that by assembling these partners at the outset of New Orleans Entrepreneur Week, the participating organizations are demonstrating a unified commitment to strengthening the infrastructure that supports hospitality performance, economic resilience, and long-term competitiveness.

Hospitality & Tourism Solutions convening is free and open to the public with further details at the NOEW event page.