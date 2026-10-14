NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW), a Gulf South celebration of entrepreneurship, innovation and business growth, will return March 8–13, 2027.

Produced by the Center for Entrepreneurship and Community Development (CECD) at Loyola University New Orleans College of Business, NOEW 2027 will feature programming and events throughout the city, culminating in The Summit at Loyola University New Orleans on Thursday, March 11, and Friday, March 12. The annual event remains free to attend, with registration required.

As planning gets underway, NOEW is now accepting applications from speakers, industry experts, entrepreneurs and community leaders interested in presenting sessions during the two-day Summit.

- Sponsors -

NOEW 2027 Calls for Diverse Speakers. Photo provided by Loyola University New Orleans.

“There’s tremendous momentum building across New Orleans and Louisiana, and New Orleans Entrepreneur Week gives us an opportunity to bring the people behind that momentum together,” said Bobby Savoie, Dean of Loyola University New Orleans College of Business. “From emerging industries and new investments to the creative businesses that have long defined our region, there’s an important conversation to be had about where we’re headed and the opportunities ahead.”

Over two days, Loyola’s uptown campus will become a gathering place for entrepreneurs and innovators, featuring multiple stages with keynote presentations, panel discussions, hands-on workshops, interactive experiences and networking opportunities.

“We’re intentionally broadening the kinds of voices and perspectives represented at NOEW,” said Sam McCabe, Director of the CECD at Loyola. “Entrepreneurship doesn’t look the same in every industry or community, and that’s especially true in New Orleans. We want to hear from people doing interesting work, building businesses in different ways and bringing perspectives that deserve to be part of the conversation.”

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NOEW 2027 Programming Themes

This year’s programming will focus on three themes exploring the opportunities, industries and changing business landscape shaping entrepreneurship in New Orleans, Louisiana and beyond:

Louisiana in Motion

Exploring where new opportunities are emerging across Louisiana and how entrepreneurs, businesses and communities can participate through new customers, contracts, partnerships, careers and ventures.

Exploring where new opportunities are emerging across Louisiana and how entrepreneurs, businesses and communities can participate through new customers, contracts, partnerships, careers and ventures. Culture Is Business

Examining how New Orleans’ strengths in food, music, hospitality, media, festivals and creativity can translate into sustainable businesses, distinctive brands, meaningful careers and economic opportunities.

Examining how New Orleans’ strengths in food, music, hospitality, media, festivals and creativity can translate into sustainable businesses, distinctive brands, meaningful careers and economic opportunities. The New Rules of Building

Looking at how evolving technology, customer behavior, access to capital and new ways of working are changing what it takes to launch, operate and grow a successful business.

NOEW 2027 Calls for Diverse Speakers. Photo provided by Loyola University New Orleans.

Call for Speakers and Programming Proposals

NOEW welcomes proposals for panel discussions, workshops, introductory learning sessions, solo presentations and creative, interactive experiences. Organizers are particularly interested in sessions that offer practical insights, new perspectives, engaging conversations and clear takeaways for attendees.

Applicants should explain their proposed topic, why it is relevant now and how their experience or expertise can contribute to the NOEW audience. Proposals will be evaluated based on the strength of the idea, audience value, speaker qualifications and alignment with the 2027 programming themes.

- Sponsors -

Applicants may submit multiple ideas, but a separate proposal is required for each session. Sales pitches, product demonstrations and lead-generation presentations will not be considered.

Applications must be submitted by Friday, November 20, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. CT. Submissions will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

NOEW 2027 Calls for Diverse Speakers. Photo provided by Loyola University New Orleans.

To learn more about NOEW 2027 and submit a programming proposal, visit www.noew.org. Follow @hellonoew on social media for event announcements, programming updates and registration information.