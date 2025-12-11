NOEW 2026 Registration Opens

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW) opened registration on Dec. 10 for its annual weeklong celebration, taking place March 9-14, 2026.

Organizers say the upcoming edition will broaden its focus beyond the tech sector to include hospitality, creative industries, social impact ventures and other areas of local business activity.

Registration is now open at www.noew.org. The first 200 people who sign up before midnight on Dec. 31 will receive access to the NOEW at Night event on March 13.

6 Days of NOEW Programming

NOEW 2026 will feature six days of programming across the city:

March 9-11 : City-wide programming featuring workshops, founder meetups and community activations.

: City-wide programming featuring workshops, founder meetups and community activations. March 12-13 : The NOEW Summit at Loyola University – two immersive days of globally recognized keynote speakers, high-energy panels, hands-on workshops and breakthrough interactive sessions.

: The NOEW Summit at Loyola University – two immersive days of globally recognized keynote speakers, high-energy panels, hands-on workshops and breakthrough interactive sessions. March 13: NOEW at Night – an exclusive closing celebration for NOEW registrants.

NOEW is organized in collaboration with several regional partners, including GNO, Inc., Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans, the Lepage Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, STartUP Northshore, The Beach at UNO, The Idea Village, the Tulane Innovation Institute and Xavier University. Organizers say the program is intended to reflect the range of entrepreneurial activity occurring in New Orleans and the Gulf South.

According to the event announcement, attendees will have access to keynote speakers, investors, business advisors and sessions covering founder experiences, industry trends and practical skills. Programming will also include interactive formats such as pitch labs and problem-solving sessions:

Globally recognized keynote speakers and thought leaders (to be announced soon)

Investors, operators and mentors ready to advise and invest

Dozens of sessions spanning founder stories, tactical workshops, industry deep-dives and future-forward conversations

Interactive formats designed for doing, not just listening — think live problem-solving, pitch labs and creation spaces

A thriving community of local and visiting founders, creatives and innovators. NOEW welcomes everyone with the drive to build something meaningful. Visit www.noew.org to register and follow @hellonoew on social media to stay connected.

About New Orleans Entrepreneur Week

New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW) is the Gulf South’s premier celebration of entrepreneurship, innovation, and business growth. NOEW convenes thousands of entrepreneurs, investors, students and community leaders across venues throughout New Orleans.

The week culminates in the two-day NOEW Summit at Loyola University (March 12-13,) featuring interactive programming designed to empower and connect entrepreneurs through real founder stories, hands-on workshops, cultural activations and high-impact networking. Learn more at www.noew.org.

About The Center for Entrepreneurship and Community Development (CECD)

The Center for Entrepreneurship and Community Development (CECD) is Loyola University New Orleans’ award-winning hub for entrepreneurial activity across campus and a link to the New Orleans entrepreneurial community.

At the CECD, students and community members alike can develop their skills to turn ideas into profitable ventures, network with the next great startup founders and experience why New Orleans is ranked one of the best cities in the country for young entrepreneurs. Learn more at www.startup.loyno.edu.