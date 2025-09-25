NOCHI, New Orleans & Co. Offer 5 Free Hospitality Seminars

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – To support and elevate the professionals who make New Orleans a global destination, the New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute (NOCHI) and New Orleans & Company have announced the launch of Serving Up Hospitality, a free five-part training series designed to strengthen both careers and customer experiences throughout the region.

Open exclusively to employees of New Orleans & Company member businesses, Serving Up Hospitality is built to support personal and professional growth for workers across the hospitality ecosystem. The program offers expert instruction at no cost to participants or employers. The New Orleans tourism and hospitality industry employs over 80,000 people in thousands of restaurants and attractions, as well as hundreds of hotels.

“Our city’s identity is deeply tied to hospitality, and our reputation depends on the people who bring that experience to life every day,” said Gerald Duhon, Executive Director of NOCHI. “Through this training, we’re investing directly in those professionals, offering them real tools to grow in their careers while enriching the guest experience that sets New Orleans apart.”

Five Seminars

The five seminars, each offered on multiple dates throughout September and October, cover essential industry and life skills:

Functional Skills I: Food & beverage fundamentals, steps of service, art of anticipation

Food & beverage fundamentals, steps of service, art of anticipation Hospitality Fundamentals I: Guest experience, professional conduct, service recovery

Guest experience, professional conduct, service recovery Life Skills: Time management, goal setting, financial literacy

Time management, goal setting, financial literacy Functional Skills II: Workplace communication, employee retention strategies, road to management

Workplace communication, employee retention strategies, road to management Hospitality Fundamentals II: Body language, guest interaction, creating memorable moments

Seminars will take place from 9:00 a.m. to noon at NOCHI’s campus at 725 Howard Avenue in downtown New Orleans. Participants may attend sessions in any order and are not required to complete them consecutively. Once all five seminars are completed, attendees will receive a certificate of completion to demonstrate their commitment to hospitality excellence.

“We are pleased to partner with NOCHI, one of our incredible learning institutions in New Orleans, who inspires and supports our next generation of culinary and hospitality stars,” said Kevin Ferguson, Vice President of External Affairs and Membership for New Orleans & Company. “New Orleans is known worldwide for superior hospitality, and it is our honor to continue to invest in the professionals who deliver that exceptional service to guests of our city. ‘Serving Up Hospitality’ is another way that we are fulfilling our strategic goal of making New Orleans a great place to live, work and visit.”

Registration is now open. Participants will receive additional details, including parking and logistics, upon confirmation. For more information or to register, visit www.nochi.org/serving-up-hospitality or call 504-635-0025.

About NOCHI

Since 2019, the New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute (NOCHI) has been at the forefront of culinary and hospitality learning. Our signature six-month certificate programs in Culinary Arts and Baking & Pastry Arts put aspiring and continuing professionals on the fast track to long-term success.

NOCHI equips individuals with the skills, confidence, and entrepreneurial mindset needed to excel in culinary & hospitality careers and passions. Through accessible, high-quality education and programs, NOCHI inspires and supports learners at all levels.

NOCHI’s Culinary Arts and Baking & Pastry Arts certificate programs, for example, provide 650 hours of hands-on training in 25 essential subjects, with real-world experience through pop-up restaurants, externships, and hospitality workshops. Applications are currently open for future cohorts.

To learn more about the New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute, visit www.nochi.org.

About New Orleans & Company

New Orleans & Company is the official destination marketing and sales organization for the New Orleans tourism industry. It works to generate economic impact through tourism, advocate for the hospitality workforce, and promote New Orleans as one of the world’s most welcoming and culturally rich cities. Learn more at www.neworleans.com.