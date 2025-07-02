NOCHI Celebrates Spring 2025 Graduation

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute (NOCHI) proudly celebrated the graduation of its Spring 2025 cohort, with 32students completing the institute’s rigorous certificate programs in Baking & Pastry Arts and Culinary Arts. The ceremony, held at NOCHI’s downtown campus, brought together family, friends, and industry supporters for a joyful sendoff to the next generation of culinary and hospitality leaders.

Chef Martha Wiggins, Reconcile New Orleans Chief Culinary Officer, delivered an inspiring commencement address, drawing from her own culinary journey and urging students to embrace the power of hospitality to transform lives.

“You are the only one who can define or devalue your worth. Now you know and we all know, without a doubt, you are so worthy,” Wiggins told the graduates, “With this certificate of completion, you know you can accomplish goals that may have once seemed out of reach.”

As part of the ceremony, NOCHI also honored exceptional students who reflect the values of technical excellence, professionalism, service, and hospitality:

Valedictorians: Karissa Jackson, Baking & Pastry Arts; Lizzie Algero, Culinary Arts

Salutatorians: Melanie Londono, Baking & Pastry Arts; Jean Werner, Culinary Arts

Golden Whisk Perfect Attendance Award: Lizzie Algero, Culinary Arts; Tiarra “Kizzy” Danner, Culinary Arts; Karissa Jackson, Baking & Pastry Arts; Marya Kircher, Culinary Arts; Rilynn Todd, Culinary Arts

Alma Knife Award: Necie Johnson, Culinary Arts

This award supports a student from an underrepresented background in the culinary industry who has overcome personal or professional challenges. Chosen through a competitive essay process, the recipient is someone whose resilience and passion make them a powerful voice and future leader in hospitality.

Ti Adelaide Martin Hospitality Hero Award: Alvin Johnson, Culinary Arts

This award honors a student who embodies excellence in hospitality through their words and actions. This individual consistently models gracious service, teamwork, and leadership, earning the admiration of their peers and the NOCHI community.

Fleur de Wheat Award: Lizzie Algero, Culinary Arts

This student-nominated and faculty-selected honor goes to the graduate who most fully embodies NOCHI’s mission and vision. The recipient exemplifies what it means to be an ideal NOCHI graduate: someone who is driven, collaborative, and committed to elevating the hospitality industry.

Culinary Arts graduate, Krystle Pitcher, was awarded a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to train in Paris, France as the first recipient of the Laurence Rua Memorial Scholarship. Named for the beloved Sodexo Live! team member who passed away in 2024, Pitcher will attend a week-long training at the Lenôtre Culinary Arts School in mid-September of this year.

“These awards are about more than skill. They recognize the quality, character, and spirit of NOCHI graduates who will shape the future of New Orleans’ culinary and hospitality industry and beyond,” said Gerald Duhon, NOCHI Executive Director. “We’re proud of every graduate and excited to see what impact they will have in their careers.”

NOCHI’s Culinary Arts and Baking & Pastry Arts certificate programs provide 650 hours of hands-on training in 25 essential subjects, with real-world experience through pop-up restaurants, externships, and hospitality workshops. Applications are currently open for future cohorts.

To learn more or support the NOCHI Scholarship Fund, visit www.nochi.org.

About New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute

New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute (NOCHI) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that equips individuals with the skills, confidence, and entrepreneurial mindset needed to excel in culinary & hospitality careers and passions. Through accessible, high-quality education and programs, NOCHI inspires and supports learners at all levels.

NOCHI is committed to offering programs that give industry-developed and industry-recognized training for long-term career opportunities in a variety of fields, from food and beverage to hospitality, as well as enthusiast courses for the at-home gourmand. The city’s rich culinary heritage and culture make NOCHI the perfect setting for an institute where future generations of talent and industry leadership will be developed. For more information on its facility and classes, please visit their website: https://www.nochi.org/.