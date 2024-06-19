NOCCA Foundation Names Adonis Rose Executive Director

NEW ORLEANS — The NOCCA Foundation has appointed Adonis Rose executive director. The foundation’s board announced Rose’s selection following a months-long national search. His first day in the role will be July 1.

Rose is a Grammy-award winning artist, composer, educator and producer. He has played and recorded with Terence Blanchard, Betty Carter, Dianne Reeves, Marcus Roberts, Harry Connick Jr. and Wynton Marsalis, and he has more than 50 recordings to his credit. Since 2017, he has served as executive director of the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra.

The NOCCA Foundation is the nonprofit partner of the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA), which opened in 1974 and today offers tuition-free arts training to students across the state of Louisiana. Rose is a NOCCA alumnus, having graduated from the school’s jazz department.

- Sponsors -

“I cannot tell you how excited I am to return to NOCCA in this new role,” said Rose in a press release. “I began as a student, visited often as a guest artist, and will now head the nonprofit organization that gives NOCCA’s talented students and their dedicated teachers the support they need to excel in their work.”

Since NOCCA’s founding 50 years ago, the NOCCA Foundation has managed a range of initiatives to enhance NOCCA’s educational environment. The foundation’s Student Support program helps NOCCA’s young artists pay for art supplies, summer programs, ACT prep courses, and college application fees. The foundation also oversees an artists-in-residence program, arts workshops for the community, and capital campaigns to improve and expand the NOCCA campus.

“We are thrilled to welcome Adonis to this leadership position,” said NOCCA alum Shanekah Johnson, who is the foundation’s board president. “He understands what makes NOCCA special, and we know he will help strengthen NOCCA’s position as one of America’s most vibrant and important schools for young artists.”

“Adonis has been a member of the NOCCA community for many years. He is an outstanding artist and a strong leader, and I am certain that he’ll be a great champion of NOCCA,” said NOCCA President and CEO Silas Cooper. “I look forward to working together.”

Rose will take the foundation’s reins from Sally Perry, who is retiring after 25 years as executive director. “I am thrilled to see Adonis in this role. He’s a native New Orleanian, a celebrated artist, and an inspiring leader. I can’t wait to see what he accomplishes,” said Perry.