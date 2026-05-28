Wendell Pierce – NOCCA Expands National Reach With 2-Day D.C. Event

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA) Foundation will host “NOCCA in the Capital,” a two-day event June 4–5 in Washington, D.C., featuring a production of “Othello” and a summit on arts, education and artificial intelligence.

The event pairs a theatrical performance with a broader industry panel discussion with both days bringing together artists, educators and technology leaders with ties to New Orleans.

“Creative institutions like NOCCA must do more than respond to the technological, educational and economic shifts shaping the world around us. They must help lead the conversation as creative pathways continue evolving across industries,” said Shanekah Johnson, executive director of the NOCCA Foundation.

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The event is structured to pair performance with broader industry discussion, bringing together artists, educators and technology leaders with ties to New Orleans.

“With the production of ‘Othello,’ we celebrate the enduring power of artistic mastery as NOCCA alumnus Wendell Pierce takes on one of the great roles in the theatrical canon. With the Creative Summit, leaders with strong ties to NOCCA and New Orleans will engage both the opportunities and complexities of emerging technologies present for artists and arts education,” said Johnson.

She added that the program “expands the conversation around the role of arts education not only in sustaining culture, but in shaping the future of creativity, storytelling, and the workforce itself.”

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“Othello” Performance Brings NOCCA to D.C.

Wendell Pierce, a NOCCA alumnus starring in the production of “Othello,” said the institution’s impact extends well beyond New Orleans.

“It is evident that the impact of NOCCA over the past 50 years is significant nationally, and more importantly internationally. Our artists are recognized around the world as culture bearers of American culture,” said Pierce. “The role of culture isn’t entertainment. It is the forum where we as a society reflect on who we are and what our values are.”

Pierce said the Washington, D.C., event also presents an opportunity to strengthen connections between the arts and the broader economy.

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“The event is about connecting artists and businesses to find opportunities to grow the cultural economy,” he said. “I hope that it builds the understanding that the arts community in New Orleans is as important as the museums of Paris, the theater of London, and the opera in Milan — vital to creativity and commerce.”

Creative Summit Focuses on AI and Industry Shifts

The Creative Summit will feature a panel of national and New Orleans-based leaders across media, music, film and technology discussing how artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies are reshaping creative industries and arts education.

“Arts institutions have an important role to play as technology continues transforming creative industries. AI is already influencing how people create and communicate, making it essential for artists and cultural communities to have a voice in how these technologies evolve,” said Johnson.

She emphasized the importance of maintaining a human-centered approach to creativity.

“At the same time, we remain grounded in the belief that art is deeply human. Creativity, perspective, emotion and interpersonal connection remain central to the artistic experience,” Johnson said. “The goal is neither to replace artistry nor shy away from technological advancement, but to ensure innovation evolves in ways that remain thoughtful, ethical and connected to the human experience.”

Economic and Cultural Impact

Johnson said the event is intended to reinforce New Orleans’ position within the broader cultural economy as creative industries continue to evolve alongside new technologies.

“One of the challenges surrounding AI and rapidly evolving technology is the risk of cultural homogenization, where originality, regional perspective and authentic artistic expression can become flattened into what is most common or widely replicated,” she said. “New Orleans has always stood apart because of the depth, distinctiveness and cultural influence of its creative community, and preserving that identity will remain essential for both our students and our economy in the decades ahead.”

She added that the initiative is also aimed at strengthening national relationships and expanding support for arts education.

“As creative and technology industries continue evolving, the NOCCA Foundation and NOCCA both have an important role to play in ensuring artists, cultural communities and regions with strong creative identities remain part of the conversation shaping the future of innovation,” Johnson said.

Pierce reinforced the role NOCCA plays through its long-term impact which he says is evident in the success of its alumni across industries.

“NOCCA is the bedrock of my work as an artist and the foundation of my career. It’s where it all started and it prepared my to approach the work in a serious manner without trivializing art,” Pierce said.