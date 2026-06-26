NOCCA Adds 7 Faculty and Staff Members

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA) has announced the hiring of seven faculty and staff members ahead of the 2026-27 school year, including new leaders for its Media Arts and Jazz departments, vocal music faculty, an accompanist, a Spanish instructor and a college counselor.

“Thanks to our faculty additions, students now have the opportunity to audition for several programs that are currently accepting applications for the 2026-27 school year,” NOCCA said in a statement.

Jaclyn Bethany, NOCCA Media Arts Department Chair

Jaclyn Bethany has been named chair of the Media Arts Department. The Mississippi native and New Orleans-based filmmaker earned an Emmy Award and holds graduate degrees from the American Film Institute and the London Film School. Her films have screened at international festivals, and she also leads the New Orleans theater company Irene Collective.

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Ivan Griffin, Vocal Music Department Instructor

Bass-baritone Ivan Griffin joins the Vocal Music Department as an instructor. Griffin has performed throughout Europe, South Africa and the United States and has appeared with organizations including New Orleans Opera, Opera Louisiane and OperaCréole. He has also premiered several contemporary vocal works and performed with orchestras in the United States and Mexico.

Alona Khoptynets, Vocal Music Department Accompanist

Ukrainian pianist Alona Khoptynets has been named accompanist for the Vocal Music Department. An award-winning pianist, she has performed internationally and studied at the Ukrainian National Tchaikovsky Academy of Music, Sam Houston State University and the University of Houston, where she is pursuing a doctorate in collaborative piano.

Victor Goines, NOCCA Jazz Department Chair

Victor Goines will serve as chair of the Jazz Department. The New Orleans native is an internationally recognized saxophonist, clarinetist, composer and educator who previously directed jazz studies programs at Northwestern University and The Juilliard School and most recently served as president and CEO of Jazz St. Louis.

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Jason Marsalis, Jazz Department Instructor

Jason Marsalis joins the Jazz Department as an instructor. A member of the renowned Marsalis musical family and a NOCCA alumnus, Marsalis is an accomplished drummer, vibraphonist, composer and educator whose career has included performances with pianist Marcus Roberts, Preservation Hall and the Lionel Hampton Orchestra.

Reena Crawfordk, Academic Studio Spanish Instructor

Reena Crawford joins Academic Studio as a Spanish instructor. She has more than a decade of teaching experience, holds a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from the University of Texas at Austin and has earned Louisiana teaching certification and an ACTFL language proficiency credential.

Kaycee Filson, NOCCA College Counselor

Kaycee Filson has been named college counselor. Filson has worked in arts education and college access for 15 years, previously serving in admissions roles at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and Tulane University, as well as leading K-12 programming at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans.