NOCC Trainees Build Tiny House and Skills

NEW ORlEANS – Many of the young adults who walked into New Orleans Career Center (NOCC) Building Trades program in August 2025 had never picked up a drill, read a blueprint, or stepped onto a construction site, but on June 11 at 1:00 p.m. they handed over the keys to a fully code-compliant tiny house they built from the ground up – transforming months of training into a tangible home for someone in need.

NOCC is donating the tiny house to Thrive New Orleans, an NOCC workforce development partner. Thrive plans to use the home as transitional housing for participants working to rebuild stability in their lives while completing workforce training.

“This is a win-win in every sense,” said NOCC Chief Operating Officer Harold Juluke. “For the past year, our trainees have been learning real-world construction skills and earning valuable industry-based certifications, all while knowing the end result would become a home for members of the community. They weren’t just preparing for their own futures — they were building opportunity for someone else, too. And each of them can now say they helped build a real house that someone will actually live in.”

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The 288 square foot tiny house rose piece by piece inside NOCC’s collaborative courtyard, where trainees across multiple construction pathways worked side-by-side to bring architectural plans to life. Over nine months, trainees framed the structure, wired lighting and outlets to meet code, installed an HVAC system, and completed a gabled, shingle-clad roof — gaining hands-on experience that mirrors the demands of today’s construction workforce.

Thrive New Orleans plans to move the house to a property in Bywater where they offer temporary housing for people in their workforce training program.

Students attend hands-on training at New Orleans Career Center (NOCC), Tuesday, February 4, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“This tiny house represents more than a structure. It represents opportunity and a path forward,” said Chuck Morse, Executive Director of Thrive New Orleans. “We are honored to partner with NOCC on a project that not only equips young people with valuable workforce skills, but also creates a real solution for individuals working to rebuild their lives. By providing transitional housing alongside workforce training, we can help participants achieve the stability they need to secure employment, strengthen their futures, and ultimately move toward permanent housing. This house is a powerful example of what can happen when community investment comes together to serve a greater purpose.”

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The project comes as Louisiana faces growing demand for skilled construction workers. The state’s upcoming industrial and infrastructure projects could require more than 20,000 construction workers at peak activity later this decade. GNO, Inc., in recent workforce reports, has emphasized the need for training pipelines aligned with high-demand occupations such as construction trades to support regional economic growth — pipelines like those offered at NOCC.

Students attend hands-on training at New Orleans Career Center (NOCC), Tuesday, February 4, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

NOCC trainees framed the house for one bedroom with a closet, a bathroom with shower, and a compact kitchen/living area with a lighting fixture designed and 3D printed by NOCC Engineering trainees. Thrive participants will complete the finishing details, such as installing kitchen cabinets and appliances, plumbing, and painting.

The project was designed by Alex Sixt-Hresko, architect at SCNZ Architects, giving trainees the opportunity to work from professional architectural plans while learning directly from industry partners. NOCC purchased construction materials thanks to a generous donation from The Palmisano Foundation. NOCC trainees will complete a second tiny house next school year.

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About New Orleans Career Center (NOCC)

The New Orleans Career Center is the city’s flagship workforce training hub for high school students and adults, offering industry-aligned programs in building trades, healthcare, engineering, and culinary arts. NOCC has prepared more than 2,800 New Orleanians for mid-skill careers with living wages, benefits and opportunities for growth since 2018, ensuring every graduate has the power to shape their own future and the future of New Orleans.