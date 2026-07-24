NOCC Team Honored for Workforce Excellence

NEW ORLEANS — Five instructors and leaders at the New Orleans Career Center (NOCC) have earned regional and statewide recognition for their work preparing students for careers in high-demand industries, highlighting the organization’s role in helping meet employers’ demand for skilled workers across Southeast Louisiana. The honors come as employers across Southeast Louisiana continue to seek skilled workers in construction, healthcare and other technical fields, increasing the importance of workforce training programs that prepare students for those careers.

The honors recognize achievements in career and technical education, workforce development, career readiness and education partnerships, reflecting NOCC’s employer-informed approach. Since opening in 2018, the career center has prepared more than 3,100 high school students and young adults for middle-skill careers through industry-aligned programs in fields including healthcare, engineering, culinary arts and the skilled trades. Working with employers to align its curriculum with regional workforce needs, NOCC helps students earn industry-recognized credentials before entering the labor market.

“It’s really rewarding to see our team recognized by organizations that value the same things we do—strong career pathways, meaningful partnerships, and preparing local talent for opportunity,” said Claire Jecklin, NOCC’s founding CEO. “Each of these instructors and leaders brings deep expertise and an unwavering commitment to our trainees. Together, they exemplify the quality of instruction, mentorship, and industry connection that defines the NOCC experience.”

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Building Workforce Partnerships

NOCC Team Carlin Jacobs – Honored for Workforce Excellence.

Carlin Jacobs, NOCC’s chief programs officer, received the Rooted School Pathway Partner Award, recognizing NOCC’s growing partnership with Rooted School to expand career pathways for New Orleans students. The award recognizes collaborative efforts that help students earn industry-recognized credentials while preparing for meaningful careers. Jacobs credited the recognition to the collective work of both organizations and the success of the students they serve.

Supporting Career Readiness

Allyson McKinney – NOCC Team Honored for Workforce Excellence.

Engineering instructor Allyson McKinney was named one of YouthForce NOLA’s Soft Skills Teachers of the Year, one of only three educators selected from a network of 69 teachers representing 10 schools and training partners. YouthForce NOLA connects public schools, training providers and employers to prepare students for careers in high-demand industries.

During the 2025-26 school year, YouthForce NOLA’s soft skills initiative reached more than 4,400 students, contributing to higher attendance, stronger academic performance, increased industry credential attainment and greater student confidence. Since 2015, it has partnered with more than 250 local businesses to place nearly 2,000 students in paid internships and career-connected learning experiences.

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Building the Skilled Trades Pipeline

NOCC Team Terrance Payne – Honored for Workforce Excellence.

Terrance Payne, director of building trades training, received the 431 Exchange Educator of the Year Award from the 431 Exchange, a Louisiana nonprofit that supports career education and workforce development. The organization recognized Payne for combining extensive construction industry experience with a commitment to developing students’ technical abilities, confidence, communication skills and long-term career readiness.

Cedric Singleton – NOCC Team Honored for Workforce Excellence.

Building trades and electrical instructor Cedric Singleton was named a 2026 New Orleans Excellence in Teaching Award honoree. The award recognizes the top 3% of teachers across New Orleans and cited Singleton’s impact on student achievement, his ability to motivate students and colleagues, and the standard of excellence he brings to the classroom.

Healthcare Education Recognition

Natasha Young – NOCC Team Honored for Workforce Excellence.

Pre-nursing instructor Natasha Young has been nominated for the Louisiana State Nurses Association’s Nightingale Award for Rookie Nursing Educator of the Year. The statewide award recognizes excellence among first-year nursing educators, with the recipient scheduled to be announced during the LSNA Nightingale Awards Banquet on Aug. 22.

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Since 2018, NOCC has prepared more than 3,100 New Orleanians for careers in high-demand industries through employer-aligned workforce training programs.