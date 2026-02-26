NOCC Showcases Real-World Engineering

NEW ORLEANS – In celebration of National Engineers Week (February 22–28), the New Orleans Career Center (NOCC) is showcasing how its trainees gain hands-on experience and direct exposure to engineering careers through its partnership with the ACE Mentor Program of America, a nationally recognized program connecting high school students with professionals in architecture, construction, and engineering.

Through the ACE Mentor Program, NOCC trainees work alongside local engineers, architects, and construction professionals throughout the school year to tackle real-world design challenges that address community needs in New Orleans. The NOCC trainees will present their final projects at the annual ACE Mentors banquet later this spring.

L-R: Eric Veal; ACE Mentor Stuart Stroller, architect (retired); Gerard Dugue. Photo provided by NOCC.

Hands-On Engineering Through ACE Mentorship

This year, NOCC trainees are developing two transformative projects that they envisioned themselves:

Reimagining a Former Bank Building in Old Algiers – In collaboration with their ACE mentors, NOCC trainees are designing the conversion of a vacant bank building into a vibrant community center. The project requires students to apply structural engineering principles, architectural planning, sustainability strategies, and construction budgeting to re-envision the space as a neighborhood hub.

Designing a Greenhouse and Garden Teaching Center at Crescent Park – A second team is working to integrate a greenhouse and outdoor learning space into Crescent Park. The project emphasizes environmental engineering, site planning, climate-responsive design, and community-focused programming to expand access to green space and hands-on agricultural education.

“These projects allow our trainees to step into the roles of engineers, architects and contractors to solve real problems in their own city,” said Carlin Jacobs, Chief Programs Officer at NOCC. “Through NOCC’s training and ACE mentorship, students gain technical knowledge, industry insight, and professional confidence that prepares them for postsecondary pathways and careers in high-demand engineering and construction fields.”

L-R (clockwise): ACE Mentor Aaron Lofton – RNGD; Ricardo Porter; Quallion Louis; Zamon Delmore; Cameran Lee; Destin Richardson; Christian Isidore; Christopher Johnson. Photo provided by NOCC.

Connecting Workforce Development to National Engineers Week

National Engineers Week, founded by the National Society of Professional Engineers, celebrates the contributions engineers make to society and aims to inspire the next generation of innovators. At NOCC, that inspiration is paired with direct workforce preparation. By working with practicing professionals from local engineering firms, architecture studios, and construction companies, trainees:

Apply classroom learning to real design scenarios

Develop skills in CAD, structural planning, and project management

Practice presenting proposals to industry professionals

Build professional networks and explore postsecondary engineering pathways

L-R (clockwise): ACE Mentor Joshua Bogan – RNGD; Kenneth Sanford; Ayden Lee; Jordan Roy. Photo provided by NOCC.

NOCC: Building a Local Engineering Talent Pipeline

ACE mentors guide trainees through every phase of the design process — from concept development and feasibility analysis to budgeting and final presentation — mirroring the collaborative model used in professional engineering projects.

For many trainees, the experience provides their first exposure to engineering as a tangible and attainable career path. The program also helps build a local talent pipeline for Louisiana’s growing engineering and infrastructure sectors.

At the conclusion of the program year, trainees will present their completed design proposals to industry leaders and community stakeholders, demonstrating both technical proficiency and civic-minded innovation at the annual ACE Mentors culminating banquet.

“National Engineers Week is about recognizing the power of engineering to shape communities,” added Jacobs. “Our trainees are already learning to do that — designing spaces that reflect the needs and potential of New Orleans.”