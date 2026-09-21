NOCC Adds Staff, Announces Promotions

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Career Center (NOCC) has added new staff members and announced two key promotions as it kicks off the 2026–27 school year with more than 700 trainees, among its largest enrollments ever.

The nine new hires bring experience in finance, healthcare, engineering, construction and student support, expanding the center’s instructional and administrative staff as it serves a growing number of trainees.

New Hires at NOCC

Darius Munchak, Chief Financial Officer – Former consulting finance/operations leader for 10 charter schools; will oversee NOCC’s financial operations and accountability.

Shantell Coe, RN, Medical Assisting Instructor & RN Coordinator – RN with 16+ years of clinical experience; prepares MA trainees with technical skills, professionalism, and patient care practices.

Kevin Conlon, 3D Modeling Instructor – Former visual effect compositor/on-set supervisor for major film and TV productions; brings post-production/3D modeling expertise to NOCC’s engineering trainees.

Juan Garza, Jr., Building Trades–Carpentry Instructor – Brings 20+ years in commercial and residential contracting to teach construction and carpentry skills.

Jeffery Heard, Success Coach – Formerly with Unitech Training Academy; supports trainees in overcoming barriers to success.

Breonna Jones, Data Analyst – Leads collection and management of program and trainee data for reporting and analysis.

Raul Marin, Building Trades–Electrical Bilingual Instructor – Certified electrician and veteran film/TV lighting director; trains English and Spanish-speaking trainees.

Raynice Riley, LPN, Medical Assisting Instructor – Experienced nurse with a background in medical-surgical nursing, long-term care, and school-based care; prepares trainees for careers in healthcare.

Natasha Young, MSN, RN, Medical Assisting Instructor & RN Coordinator – Experienced nurse specializing in elderly and hospice care; guides students pursuing medical careers.

NOCC Promotions

In addition to the new hires, NOCC has promoted two staff members to leadership positions overseeing data and special projects and employer partnerships.

- Sponsors -

Eric Aufderhar, Director of Data and Special Projects – Leads data-driven strategy, project management, and cross-team collaboration.

Courtney Guidry, Director of Employer Partnerships – Founding staff member and first engineering instructor; now develops industry partnerships, internships, and job placements.

New Orleans Career Center Overview

The New Orleans Career Center (NOCC) provides tuition-free workforce training for high school students and adults in building trades, healthcare, engineering and culinary arts. Working with employers, the center offers hands-on technical training, industry-recognized credentials and work-based learning opportunities designed to prepare participants for careers in industries with workforce needs. Since 2018, 2,844 New Orleanians have participated in NOCC training programs.