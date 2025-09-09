Noble Plastics Drives $8.5M Investment & 29 New Jobs

GRAND COTEAU, La. (press release) – Noble Plastics, a woman-owned small business specializing in custom plastic injection molding, announced it is investing $8.5 million to expand the company’s St. Landry Parish headquarters, boosting production capacity to supply First Solar Inc. billion manufacturing facility in Iberia Parish.

The company is expected to create 29 direct new jobs while retaining 56 current positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 52 indirect new jobs, for a total of 81 potential new jobs in the Acadiana Region.

“Noble Plastics’ expansion shows what’s possible when innovative Louisiana companies connect with leading American manufacturers like First Solar,” Governor Jeff Landry said. “This project means more jobs, more opportunity and more investment right here in Acadiana. My administration is committed to supporting homegrown businesses that are building a stronger, more robust economy for our people.”

The expansion project will add new manufacturing capabilities, warehousing and office space to Noble’s existing facility, enhancing its state-of-the-art lineup of robot-operated injection molding machines, in-line inspection and AI-powered monitoring systems.

“From Louisiana Growth Network programs to expansion projects fueled by partnerships with new companies coming to our state, Noble Plastics exemplifies LED’s mission in action,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “Through our enhanced focus on supporting existing Louisiana businesses and sharing small business success stories, we look forward to working with Noble Plastics and others like it to create opportunities and grow prosperity in every corner of our state.”

As part of its domestic sourcing strategy, First Solar chose Noble Plastics to produce precision-molded components for the connection and energy transfer systems in its solar panels. Products made at Noble Plastics’s facility at 318 Burleigh Lane in Grand Coteau will then be shipped to First Solar’s site about 30 miles away in New Iberia.

“We’re thrilled with the opportunities to grow our team, our location, and support a more diverse range of clients right here in St. Landry Parish,” Noble Plastics President Missy Rogers said. “Our products enhance systems for the Department of Defense, the energy sector and industrial machinery industries both within and outside of Louisiana. This expansion extends our impact well beyond payroll and vendor spend – our participation with local schools, mentoring, and scholarships will grow as well.”

In September 2023, First Solar, the largest solar manufacturer in the Western Hemisphere, announced it would invest over $1 billion in its fifth U.S. manufacturing facility at the Acadiana Regional Airport. Scheduled to begin operations later this summer, the plant will produce the company’s uniquely American solar technology in response to rising demand for power generation to support growth sectors such as manufacturing and data centers. Part of a national manufacturing footprint that also includes facilities in Alabama and Ohio, the Louisiana site is expected to create more than 800 direct jobs with an annual payroll exceeding $75 million.

“Noble Plastics brings the kind of technical precision, flexibility, and partnership we look for in our supply chain,” First Solar Chief Supply Chain Officer Mike Koralewski said. “Their proximity to our Louisiana facility, combined with their deep expertise in plastic molding, makes them a valuable contributor to our U.S. manufacturing ecosystem.”

Noble Plastics was founded in 2000 and has grown steadily to become a business leader in the Acadiana community while establishing a long history of involvement with LED Growth Network programs. The company is a graduate of the CEO Roundtables Program; the System for Integrated Growth strategic research program and the American Academy of Entrepreneurs mentorship program. It also participated in the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s Small Business Employee Training program.

“Noble Plastics’ expansion is a strong example of how local innovation and industry partnerships can drive meaningful growth for St. Landry Parish,” St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard said. “This investment not only supports job creation but strengthens our region’s role in the future of clean energy manufacturing. We’re proud to have Noble Plastics growing right here in our community.”

Noble anticipates starting construction in the third quarter of 2025 and completing the project at the end of 2026.

“St. Landry Economic Development (SLED) has had the privilege of playing a part in supporting Noble’s growth journey through the years to multiple locations in St. Landry Parish,” SLED CEO Bill Rodier said. “This expansion highlights yet another exciting chapter in their story. Noble is an exceptional community partner with progressive and dynamic leadership, so there are likely additional chapters to be written. We look forward to helping facilitate their continuing growth in the area for many years to come.”

To win the project in Grand Coteau, LED offered Noble Plastics a competitive incentives package that includes a $250,000 reimbursable grant from the Economic Development Award Program for infrastructure and equipment, subject to approval by the Louisiana Economic Development Corporation board. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and High Impact Jobs programs.

“One Acadiana is proud to see Noble Plastics’ expansion, which not only demonstrates their long-standing commitment to our region, but reinforces the positive economic impact of First Solar’s investment,” One Acadiana President and CEO Troy Wayman said. “Noble Plastics’ growth to support First Solar highlights the importance of a strong economic ecosystem and serves as a testament to the innovation happening in Acadiana.”

About Noble Plastics LLC

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Grand Coteau, Louisiana, Noble Plastics is a next-generation injection molder that produces plastic parts and assemblies. Additionally, the company provides advanced automation hardware and software that aid in manufacturing plastics parts. The woman-owned, family business is technology forward and utilizes a scientific approach to deliver high quality parts to the energy, consumer, industrial and defense industries. For more information, visit nobleplastics.com.

About First Solar, Inc.

First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) is America’s leading PV solar technology and manufacturing company. The only US-headquartered company among the world’s largest solar manufacturers, First Solar is focused on competitively and reliably enabling power generation needs with its advanced, uniquely American thin film PV technology. Developed at research and development (R&D) labs in California and Ohio, the Company’s technology represents the next generation of solar power generation, providing a competitive, high-performance, and responsibly produced alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV modules. For more information, visit www.firstsolar.com.

About LED

Louisiana Economic Development is responsible for driving capital investment, job creation and economic opportunity for the people of Louisiana and employers of all sizes. Explore how LED is positioning Louisiana to win at OpportunityLouisiana.com.