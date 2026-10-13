NOBIC Names Six Finalists for 2026 BioChallenge

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans BioInnovation Center (NOBIC) has selected six finalists for its 2026 BioChallenge pitch competition, showcasing companies developing new approaches to neurological diseases, hearing challenges and early detection of infections that can affect brain health. The annual event will take place Thursday, Oct. 29, at NOBIC, bringing together biotechnology entrepreneurs, investors, economic developers, researchers and industry leaders.

The 2026 BioChallenge is presented by Dr. Sid O’Bryant and the Institute for Translational Research at UNT Health Fort Worth, along with lead sponsors Cognito Therapeutics, BioDistrict New Orleans and Answer ALS.

2026 BioChallenge Pitch Competition Finalists

The six finalists are:

- Sponsors -

Cenna Biosciences Inc. : Developing Nubytide, an investigational drug for Alzheimer’s disease designed to reduce the production of beta-amyloid, a protein associated with the disease. The company has received FDA authorization to proceed with its first human clinical trial.

: Developing Nubytide, an investigational drug for Alzheimer’s disease designed to reduce the production of beta-amyloid, a protein associated with the disease. The company has received FDA authorization to proceed with its first human clinical trial. Cleaved Diagnostics : Developing rapid, sensitive and affordable diagnostic tests using CRISPR technology. Its first product targets cytomegalovirus, an infection that can affect brain development and hearing in newborns.

: Developing rapid, sensitive and affordable diagnostic tests using CRISPR technology. Its first product targets cytomegalovirus, an infection that can affect brain development and hearing in newborns. Moleculera Biosciences : Offering a blood-testing panel designed to help clinicians identify whether an immune response may contribute to psychiatric, behavioral, cognitive or movement symptoms. The company is also expanding its research into other conditions involving inflammation.

: Offering a blood-testing panel designed to help clinicians identify whether an immune response may contribute to psychiatric, behavioral, cognitive or movement symptoms. The company is also expanding its research into other conditions involving inflammation. Nervosave Therapeutics: Developing treatments for nerve disorders, beginning with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, an inherited condition that affects peripheral nerves. The France-based company is expanding into the United States.

Developing treatments for nerve disorders, beginning with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, an inherited condition that affects peripheral nerves. The France-based company is expanding into the United States. Parley Neurotech: Developing a noninvasive treatment for people who struggle to understand speech in noisy environments. The University of Colorado spinoff is evaluating its approach in a clinical trial.

Developing a noninvasive treatment for people who struggle to understand speech in noisy environments. The University of Colorado spinoff is evaluating its approach in a clinical trial. PathMaker Neurosystems: Developing MyoRegulator, a noninvasive device that delivers electrical stimulation through surface electrodes to the spinal cord and peripheral nerves. The device received FDA Breakthrough Device designation in December 2025 and is in its second clinical trial as a potential treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

“We had a deep applicant pool this year and these six earned their spot,” said Kris Khalil, executive director of the New Orleans BioInnovation Center. “All are past the idea stage and in or near the clinic. Several already have a drug or device in human trials. Companies from California, Boston and France are flying in to pitch in New Orleans. They want to work with our clinical partners and get their technologies to the patients here who need them.”

Finalists will present their companies to a panel of judges and compete for $100,000 in total cash prizes. Last year’s first-place and crowd-favorite winner, Baltimore-based JuneBrain Inc., is developing an AI-powered retinal imaging platform to detect and monitor neurological conditions remotely.

Photo by www.eye-creative.com Frank Aymami Photography provided by NOBIC.

Previous BioChallenge winners have gone on to raise millions of dollars in private investment and federal grant funding. The competition highlights New Orleans’ role in supporting biotechnology entrepreneurs and connecting emerging companies with resources to advance their work.

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“The Institute for Translational Research at UNT Health Fort Worth is pleased to continue our partnership with NOBIC in recognizing the groundbreaking innovations shaping the future of brain health,” said Sid O’Bryant, Ph.D., executive director of the Institute. “The most important horizon in healthcare is brain health. As we look toward the future, our commitment remains focused on accelerating scientific discovery, advancing innovative solutions and improving brain health for all. The companies participating in the 2026 BioChallenge reflect the creativity, vision and transformative potential needed to turn promising discoveries into meaningful advances that can improve lives.”

The BioChallenge is open to the public to attend on Thursday, Oct. 29 at the New Orleans BioInnovation Center at 1441 Canal Street. To register for the event visit here.

NOBIC’s Role in Louisiana’s Biotechnology Sector

Founded in 2011, NOBIC has supported more than 250 emerging life-science companies that have collectively raised over $200 million in private and public capital, according to figures the organization reported in 2025.