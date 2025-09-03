NOBIC BioChallenge 2025 Focuses on Brain Health

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans BioInnovation Center (NOBIC) will once again put Louisiana’s life sciences sector on the national stage this fall when its annual BioChallenge pitch competition returns Oct. 30 as part of the BIO on the BAYOU symposium being held Oct. 28–29.

What began as a post-Katrina pitch event has evolved into what NOBIC describes as “a globally recognized launch platform that validates science, unlocks capital, and shines an important spotlight on founders building the next generation of biotech.” The 2025 edition doubles down on a new focus: Brain Health and Neuroscience.

“Brain health is where our region’s needs and capabilities intersect,” said Kris Khalil, Executive Director of NOBIC and Managing Director of the New Orleans BioFund. “The unmet need is staggering, and we have what it takes to lead.”

- Sponsors -

Elevating Startups and the City

Khalil said the BioChallenge has grown into an annual platform “to find, fund, and bring biotech business to the region.” The competition’s design, he noted, delivers three outcomes: accelerated validation, a funnel for risk capital, and national visibility.

“Our competitive selection, coaching, and judging process delivers a credible ‘stamp of approval,’ in addition to non-dilutive cash prizes. Finalists show up sharp. They know their technology, business model, clinical path, and pitch. That de-risks the opportunity for investors and new partners,” Khalil said.

“We pair non-dilutive awards with a curated investor audience of angels, family offices, and early-stage VCs, who view the BioChallenge as a direct pipeline of investable companies. It’s become a focal point for private capital in the Gulf South and SSBCI funding in Louisiana.”

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

“The stage we provide raises the profile of our startups and New Orleans. The result is better recruiting, faster data accumulation, and more reasons for founders to scale here instead of elsewhere,” said Khalil.

Building a Cluster by Design

Khalil emphasized that New Orleans is now an attractive place for biotech founders to launch.

“Investors want top-tier science, capital efficiency, driven talent, and a collaborative path to clinical proof. New Orleans offers all four and more,” he said. “In New Orleans, capital goes further, clinical partners are accessible, and the science is world-class. It’s a talented, founder-friendly market with international ambition.”

- Sponsors -

He pointed to Tulane and LSU discoveries, clinical partners like Ochsner and LCMC, state R&D and Angel Investor incentives, and the BioDistrict’s role in aligning sites and policy.

“We exist to move tech from the lab bench to the market, and ultimately to patients. Our approach is hands-on and end-to-end: strategy and execution, powerful grant support, regulatory and IP navigation, clinical and customer access, and capital stack design. It’s how companies like Informuta, Beken Bio, and Cleaved Diagnostics turn technical advantages into commercial momentum.”

Khalil added: “We combine SBIR/STTR grant support muscle with regulatory, clinical, and capital expertise, so great science turns into great companies as quickly as possible.”

“Our vision is cluster by intentional design, and we’re just getting started as a community,” Khalil continued. “As resident companies grow, we act as both connective tissue and convener, linking startups to health systems, universities, and capital. That density compounds and the impact is bigger than any one company. We diversify the local economy with high-skill, wage-growing jobs; we convert research into local intellectual property and exits; and we do all we can to keep our graduates and the companies they build, here.”

“These recent wins are early signals of a durable, founder-first, patient-focused cluster,” Khalil said.

A Call to Action

This year’s BioChallenge comes at a moment of shifting federal funding. Khalil said NOBIC has convened leaders including U.S. Rep. Troy Carter and U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy to ensure Louisiana’s biotech ecosystem continues to advance.

“We’re treating this as a call to action. Since Katrina, Louisiana has built real momentum in biotech; we won’t let macro uncertainty stall it. NOBIC is convening private investors, philanthropy, the state, and corporate partners. Our message is simple: public dollars are powerful and necessary, but our future can’t depend on them alone,” said Khalil. “The Gulf South has the talent and will to fill the gap. Uncertainty is our cue to lead. We’re inviting private, public, and philanthropic partners to help us accelerate breakthrough science towards a pathway to patients.”

Building a Brain Health Hub

Khalil said the new neuroscience track will focus on technologies ranging from diagnostics and neuromodulation to AI imaging, neuro-rehab, mental health, and brain-blood-barrier delivery. The outcome, he said, is meant to be “faster patient impact, new companies and jobs, and a durable identity for New Orleans as a national node for brain health.”

“Our goal is straightforward: build a new economy while helping people,” Khalil said. “The BioChallenge is how we find and fund the best, NOBIC is where they grow, and New Orleans is where they choose to stay. This year’s focus on Brain Health & Neuroscience is both a moral imperative and an economic opportunity. We’re convening an amazing group of national experts + investors, rolling up our sleeves, and getting to work.”

As Khalil put it: “We’re designing a cluster where companies can be born in New Orleans, scale in New Orleans, and stay in New Orleans. By building a community where founders want to launch and grow their life-saving startups in a fun but focused environment, we’re not only strengthening our city’s economy—we’re creating innovations with the potential to impact lives across the globe.”