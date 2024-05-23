NO Chamber Announces Speakers for Women’s Leadership Conference

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce has announced the full schedule of its fifth annual Power Up: Women’s Leadership Conference, scheduled for June 6 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The event is sponsored by Fidelity Bank P.O.W.E.R. (Potential of Women Entrepreneurs Realized).

Each keynote and breakout session has been curated to connect like-minded businesswomen and provide opportunities for professional development. This year’s Breakfast Keynote will feature Katie Kliebert, vice president of business strategy at Magnolia Strategic Consultants, and Ashley Hilsman, executive vice president for the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, for “The Power of Dialogue”, a candid chat on life, leadership and action.

The series of Powerhouse Women Talks will feature presentations by executives from across the region. This year, talks will be facilitated by emcee Valerie Grubb, executive coach and people development leader at Val Grubb & Associates.

Presenters are:

Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick, Chief of Police, New Orleans Police Department

Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes, PhD, Commissioner, Gulf Coast Athletic Conference

Syrita Steib, President and CEO, Operation Restoration

LaVerne Toombs, Founder, Right 4 U

Kati LeBreton, VP and Director, P.O.W.E.R. Fidelity Bank

“We are inspired by the incredible leaders that drive this conference forward,” said New Orleans Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Sandra Lombana Lindquist. “This year, we are zeroing in on the attendee experience, creating even more opportunities to learn and connect with one another. We are here to facilitate life-long partnerships that drive real, actionable change in our city.”

Afternoon breakout sessions will include a selection of panels, roundtable discussions, and workshops featuring dynamic, diverse female executives on a wide range of topics, including time management, leading others, communications skills and work/life balance.

“We are proud to be the primary sponsor of the Power Up conference, a premier event recognizing the invaluable contributions of women in business,” said Chris Ferris, Fidelity Bank and NOLA Lending’s president and CEO. “Now in its fifth year, this event has grown to over 600 attendees. We are making a real impact on our city’s business community, and we are looking forward to another year of productive connections and highlights to celebrate.”