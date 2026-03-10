Nim Yoga Opens 1st Local Studio Dedicated to Kaiut Method

NEW ORLEANS — Nim Yoga, a new boutique yoga studio in New Orleans founded by teacher Carla Nimrichter, has opened introducing the Kaiut Yoga Method, a therapeutic approach to yoga focused on restoring joint mobility and supporting long-term health.

The studio is the only one in Louisiana dedicated exclusively to the method, which was developed in Brazil in the early 2000s and has steadily expanded across the United States and internationally over the past fifteen years.

Originally from Brazil, Nimrichter studied directly with Francisco Kaiut, a Brazilian chiropractor who developed the Kaiut Yoga Method. She has lived in New Orleans for 25 years and considers herself deeply rooted in the city’s culture and community.

“New Orleans is home,” Nimrichter says. “After more than two decades here, I consider myself a New Orleanian. The spirit of the city — its creativity, resilience, and sense of community — has shaped the way I teach and the space I wanted to create.”

Before opening Nim Yoga, Nimrichter has taught Kaiut Yoga classes for several years at the New Orleans Jewish Community Center and continues to teach there weekly. Interest in the practice has grown steadily, and the classes have remained consistently on waitlists for years, reflecting strong demand for the method in the local community.

The opening of Nim Yoga allows the practice to expand beyond those limited class spaces and reach a broader audience.

Unlike many yoga styles that emphasize flexibility or athletic performance, the Kaiut Yoga Method works through carefully structured positions designed to restore mobility at the level of the joints.

At a time when many people spend long hours sitting and dealing with chronic stiffness — and in a city where musicians, dancers, hospitality workers, and the long days of Mardi Gras and festival season place constant demands on the body — practices focused on restoring joint mobility and supporting long-term movement are gaining increasing attention.

“Most people don’t come to this practice because they are flexible,” Nimrichter says. “They come because something in the body isn’t working as well anymore — and they want to keep moving through life with more ease.”

Nim Yoga offers daily classes in a quiet, focused studio environment located at 3501 Tchoupitoulas Street in New Orleans’ Irish Channel, where the studio offers smaller classes with attentive instruction.

Classes are taught by Nimrichter and fellow Kaiut Yoga teacher Elizabeth Bofinger, a former student who later completed teacher training in the method.

Community Programming

The studio also hosts a monthly community series titled “Kaiut Yoga for the Bodies that Shape New Orleans.” The program highlights the diverse individuals who contribute to the life of the city — from musicians and dancers to runners, hospitality workers, and others whose bodies carry the rhythms and demands of New Orleans culture.

“One of the most rewarding things about teaching this method,” Nimrichter says, “is watching people rediscover movement in places they had long given up on. Over time, many notice improvements in areas they once believed would never change.”

As New Orleans prepares each spring for events like the Crescent City Classic, many runners and active residents begin looking for ways to care for their hips, knees, and ankles so they can continue moving comfortably for years to come. Nim Yoga plans to address that need through its monthly community series, “Kaiut Yoga for the Bodies that Shape New Orleans,” which explores how different communities in the city care for their bodies and movement.

With the opening of Nim Yoga, New Orleanians now have access to a practice recognized internationally for its therapeutic approach to movement and its emphasis on mobility, longevity, and sustainable health.

About Nim Yoga

Nim Yoga is a boutique yoga studio located at 3501 Tchoupitoulas Street in New Orleans specializing in the Kaiut Yoga Method, a practice focused on joint health, mobility, and longevity. Founded by Brazilian teacher Carla Nimrichter, the studio offers “classes designed for bodies that have lived — and still want to move well.”