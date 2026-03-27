NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Nicholas J. Wehlen, a litigator with more than 20 years of experience, has joined national law firm Baker Donelson as of counsel in the firm’s growing New Orleans office.

Licensed in Louisiana and Texas, the firm shares Wehlen has extensive experience in high-stakes commercial litigation, including cases involving unfair trade practices, breach of contract, and fraud claims. He has also represented professionals in licensing matters, defended malpractice cases, and advised on conflicts of interest and other ethical issues. He regularly handles appellate matters in state and federal courts, and his appellate practice includes representation of clients before judgment is rendered and in connection with pre- and post-trial filings.

“Nick has an outstanding reputation for the strategic focus he brings to appellate advocacy,” said Steven F. Griffith Jr., chair of Baker Donelson’s Advocacy Department and a shareholder in the New Orleans office. “He emphasizes a practical understanding of business realities and a true partnership with trial counsel – an approach that best positions cases for success on appeal.”

- Sponsors -

Wehlen is the latest in a number of additions to Baker Donelson’s New Orleans office, including City Councilmember Lesli D. Harris and associates Madison Gaines, Myles H. Sonnier, and Ashley E. White. The firm also recently announced it will move in the fall of 2026 to occupy approximately 40,000 square feet on the top two floors of One Canal Place, relocating from its current office in Place St. Charles, where it has been located since launching its New Orleans presence in 2004.

“It’s an exciting time for our New Orleans office, and the addition of a lawyer of Nick’s caliber truly builds on the energy we’re seeing here,” said Noah Kressler, managing shareholder of Baker Donelson’s New Orleans office. “His demonstrated ability to effectively advocate for his clients and achieve favorable outcomes will augment our appellate practice and strengthen our litigation capabilities, not just in Louisiana but Texas as well. We’re thrilled to have him join us.”

An active member of the legal community, Wehlen serves on the New Orleans Bar Association’s board of directors and is a member of the Local Rules Committee for the Eastern District of Louisiana. He has been recognized by Louisiana Super Lawyers since 2020 and has been named a leading practitioner by other publications, including Best Lawyers in America®, Chambers USA, and New Orleans Magazine. Mr. Wehlen is a graduate of the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at Louisiana State University.