NFL Announces Super Bowl LIX Décor to be Showcased Throughout New Orleans

NEW YORK (press release) – The NFL will showcase many décor elements throughout New Orleans to celebrate Super Bowl LIX and the local culture. As the Crescent City prepares to welcome both locals and visitors from around the world, fans will be immersed in Super Bowl LIX leading up to the game on Feb. 9. Fans will be able to experience the Caesars Superdome light show, St. Louis Cathedral projection show at Jackson Square and outside Caesars Superdome, along with Caesars New Orleans photo opportunities.

In addition, fans can enjoy the Queen Tahj’s larger-than-life Super Bowl LIX display on the NFL Headquarters hotel, Opening Night Interview Podiums featuring New Orleans’ famous porches, and more than a dozen murals across the city by local artists.

“We’re thrilled to bring Super Bowl LIX to life through the culture, creativity and community that make New Orleans one of a kind, as every design choice, installation and moment fans experience across the city is a tribute to its energy and spirit,” said Marissa Solis, NFL senior vice president of global brand and consumer marketing. “We’ve partnered with local artists and tapped into the city’s rich heritage to celebrate the community, and as fans walk through the city, we know they’ll feel New Orleans is as much a part of Super Bowl as football itself.”

The Caesars Superdome Light Show will begin Saturday, Feb. 1 at dusk. Running nightly from dusk to dawn through Feb. 9, this first-of-its-kind show will utilize 67 “Cobra” phosphorous lighting fixtures installed 360-degrees around the Superdome to light up the sky, delivering over 25 million lux of light and creating an unforgettable viewing experience for fans.

The St. Louis Cathedral Projections will kick off in Jackson Square beginning Sunday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m., with stunning visuals projected onto the city’s most iconic landmarks, the Cathedral, the Cabildo and the Presbytère. Highlighting Super Bowl LIX colors of orange, red and yellow, the projection will feature unique designs from local artists, including Becky Fos, James Michalopoulos, Terrance Osborne, George Rodrigue, and Hunt Slonem. The show will include a soundtrack inspired by the many sounds of the city, leaning into jazz, blues, and rock and roll. The images will be created by thirteen 40,000 lumen laser projectors and emitting 520,000 lumens of light. Nightly shows will take place every 30 minutes starting at 6:30 p.m.

“Super Bowl LIX offers a unique and exciting opportunity to light up the heart of New Orleans — St. Louis Cathedral, the Cabildo, and the Presbytère,” said Gayle Benson, New Orleans Saints owner. “This breathtaking illumination will celebrate our city’s rich beauty and history while drawing attention to the Our City, Our Cathedral campaign, a crucial initiative to safeguard the essence of New Orleans for future generations. Together, we can celebrate our heritage and inspire a brighter future.”

The projections are supported through the patronage of the Louisiana Office of Tourism and Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, the PVBLIC Foundation, and New Orleans & Company.

“I would like to thank Mrs. Benson and the NFL for recognizing the importance of Jackson Square and our historical museums,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “This will make Super Bowl week that much more special.”

To complement the projection show, fans can take photos in Jackson Square at a Super Bowl-themed display, modeled after New Orleans’ colorful porches. Additionally, outside of the recently transformed Caesars New Orleans, fans will have the opportunity for a memorable photo moment at the 8-foot-tall, 12-foot-wide Super Bowl LIX display starting Jan. 30.

On the stadium-facing exterior of NFL Headquarters hotel, the Hyatt Regency New Orleans, a 50’ x 200’ Vince Lombardi Trophy building wrap by New Orleans artist Tahj ‘Queen Tahj’ Williams will be prominently displayed, along with theme art featured on digital game tickets and the official program cover. Queen Tahj is the first ever to handcraft both the Super Bowl logo and theme art for Super Bowl LIX.

Super Bowl Opening Night fueled by Gatorade is the ultimate New Orleans-style kickoff to Super Bowl, bringing fans together for a sneak peek at the iconic Super Bowl imagery and host stadium ahead of Sunday’s Big Game. At Opening Night, on Feb. 3, Super Bowl players will take center stage at interview podiums meant to represent New Orleans’ famed stylish, and colorful row house porches, bringing the city’s unique character to the celebrations.

Sponsored by GNO Inc., more than a dozen larger than life murals will be painted at key locations across the Central Business District and downtown, which include motifs that reflect New Orleans’ spirit. This initiative was made possible through the generous financial support of several local partners who share a vision for a more dynamic and inspiring city by transforming blank walls into symbols of possibility, ensuring New Orleans continues to shine as a beacon of culture, innovation, and opportunity.

Additionally, the Crescent City Connection lights will be colored in celebration of Super Bowl events throughout the week.

Super Bowl LIX will take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 9.