NFL and New Orleans Host Committee Announce Official Super Bowl LIX Events

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The National Football League and Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation have announced the roster of official events and activations for Super Bowl LIX, including fan experiences, community-driven initiatives and more.

“We couldn’t be more excited to return to the heart of New Orleans with Super Bowl LIX,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president. “Hosting the Super Bowl for the eleventh time, this city’s vibrant culture and deep-rooted connection to football make it the perfect global stage for our biggest event of the year, and we’re thrilled to work with all of our local partners to bring an unmatched experience to fans both here and around the world.”

“New Orleans is known for its rich history, legendary culture and iconic venues. The Host Committee and the city are proud to put our most symbolic and well-known landmarks on display for the hundreds of thousands of traveling fans and members of the media ahead of Super Bowl LIX,” said Jay Cicero, President and CEO for the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and Super Bowl LIX Host Committee. “We’ve been working closely with our partners at these venues to create a unique experience for all fans, visitors, and locals.”

Super Bowl LIX events and venues include:

Super Bowl Opening Night Fueled by Gatorade at Caesars Superdome

Monday, Feb. 3, 2025

Fans are invited to the Caesars Superdome ahead of Super Bowl LIX for an exciting evening celebrating the AFC and NFC champions as they arrive in New Orleans. The event will give fans a sneak peek of the iconic Super Bowl imagery at Caesars Superdome prior to gameday and offer an exciting opportunity to hear directly from Super Bowl players and coaches during their only public appearance before the big game. Super Bowl Opening Night promises a thrilling experience with family-friendly activities, including photo opportunities, exclusive NFL Shop merchandise, and more.

Tickets for Super Bowl Opening Night are $20 and will be available in December.

Fans can download the NFL OnePass app for the most up-to-date information and register their interest in purchasing event tickets once on-sale by visiting //NFL.com/SuperBowlLocal.

Super Bowl Experience at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Wednesday, Feb. 5 – Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025

Super Bowl Experience – the NFL’s immersive football festival – is a family-friendly event held annually during Super Bowl Week. This event will offer fans the chance to meet current NFL players and Legends for autographs, shop for exclusive gear at the NFL Shop presented by Visa, and enjoy interactive games and NFL FLAG clinics. Throughout the Super Bowl Experience, fans can take memorable photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, race in a 40-yard dash against virtual NFL players on LED screens and explore a display featuring all 58 Super Bowl rings.

Adult prices starting at $20 inclusive of all venue and ticket fees; Kids 12 & under free daily. Tickets will be available in December.

Super Bowl Soulful Celebration at The Mahalia Jackson Theater

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025

The annual “Super Bowl Soulful Celebration” is the NFL’s only sanctioned inspirational concert, uniting cultures through the power of music, faith, and football. Celebrating 26 years during Super Bowl LIX, this year’s event is themed “Keep Going” and will take place on Feb. 5, 2025, at New Orleans’ historic Mahalia Jackson Theater of Performing Arts. Featuring performances from diverse genres such as R&B, Gospel and Country, past artists include Kirk Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Earth, Wind & Fire, Yolanda Adams, T-Pain, Mary Mary, Snoop Dogg, Mickey Guyton, and more. Super Bowl Soulful Celebration also honors NFL players both on and off the gridiron, spotlighting their contributions to making the world a better place. The broadcast will premiere on Feb. 8, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. For more information, visit superbowlsoulful.com or follow @superbowlsoulful.

NFL Honors Presented by Invisalign at the Saenger Theatre

Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025

NFL Honors presented by Invisalign, an Align Technology brand, will celebrate the best in the league, recognizing standout performances and achievements from the 2024 season. The annual primetime awards special will take place at the Saenger Theater and feature live entertainment, special guest appearances, and honor the immense talent, dedication, and impact of those who shape the game on and off the field.

Fans can watch the show live at 9 p.m. ET on Fox and NFL Network and stream on NFL+.

Louisiana Culture Festival at the French Market

Friday, Feb. 7 – Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025

The French Market, in partnership with the Host Committee, Lieutenant Governor Nungesser, Louisiana Office of Tourism, and the National Park Service, will host the Louisiana Culture Festival from Friday, Feb. 7 – Saturday, Feb. 8. 2025. The festival will highlight the many cultures of Louisiana with unique booths and activations featuring local Native American tribes and a cultural corner with basket weaving, storytelling, and cooking and dance demonstrations. Jazz and Zydeco bands will also contribute to the programming with live performances during the festival.

Super Bowl Host Committee Parade in the French Quarter

Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025

Showcasing the magic of Mardis Gras, the first-ever Super Bowl Host Committee Parade will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. CT, in the heart of the French Quarter. The parade is a celebration of New Orleans hosting its record-tying 11th Super Bowl, featuring Super Bowl-themed floats from NFL partners, high school and college marching bands, and local stomping groups, all highlighting the city’s unique culture to the world. Parade-goers can expect to catch a variety of throws, including NFL-themed beads and plush footballs. Brought to life by Carnival legend Barry Kern of Mardi Gras World, the Super Bowl Host Committee Parade promises a star-studded lineup of celebrity guests and athletes. Reigning as king of the parade will be Louisiana’s own celebrity, Todd Graves.

Free and open to the public, the parade will kick off at the corner of Esplanade Avenue and Decatur Street, winding through the French Quarter and down Decatur to Poydras Street, concluding on St. Charles Avenue in the Warehouse District. Mardi Gras bleachers and stands will be set up for viewing of this family event.

The entire parade is being streamed online at Nola.com and broadcasted on WDSU NBC News Channel 6.

Taste of the NFL at the National World War II Museum

Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025

Taste of the NFL is a culinary and gridiron extravaganza – it’s the NFL’s largest philanthropic culinary event held during Super Bowl weekend, featuring top chefs, NFL greats, captivating entertainment, and the shared mission of tackling food insecurity among children in Louisiana and nationwide. All net proceeds will benefit national nonprofit GENYOUth’s commitment to End Student Hunger to help increase equitable access to and participation in school meals among at-risk children in New Orleans and throughout the U.S.

Scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. CT at the National World War II Museum, the event is hosted by five nationally acclaimed celebrity chefs who are committed to ending student hunger – Andrew Zimmern, Carla Hall, Tim Love, Lasheeda Perry, and Mark Bucher – and they will be joined by over 25 culinary masters, including New Orleans culinary superstars, all of whom will prepare their own Taste of the NFL signature dishes. The chefs will be accompanied by an all-star lineup of NFL Legends and players along with surprise and delight moments – New Orleans style. For more information and tickets, please visit TasteoftheNFL.com.

