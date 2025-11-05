Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Business

NFIB Reports Small Business Optimism Slips

November 5, 2025   |By
NFIB Reports Small Business Optimism Slips
NFIB Reports Small Business Optimism Slips. Covington, Louisiana: Brooks' Bike Shop serves cyclists at the Covington trailhead of the Tammany Trace Trail Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS – The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Small Business Optimism Index dropped two points in Sept. to 98.8, just slightly above the 52-year average of 98, an indication that small business owners across the country are feeling more cautious. Optimism among small business owners declined for the first time in three months,

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter