BATON ROUGE, La. — Twenty teams representing Louisiana startups and universities will compete for $150,000 in prizes at the 2026 Nexus Technology Cup, scheduled for Dec. 15–16 in downtown Baton Rouge. Three New Orleans-based technology companies are among the finalists, while a fourth New Orleans team will participate in the event’s High School Showcase.

Organized by nonprofit Nexus Louisiana, the statewide event attracted 130 applications representing more than 240 individuals, an 85% increase over its inaugural year in 2025. Ten finalists will compete in the Open Track for entrepreneurs and startups, with another 10 in the College Track. Seven high school teams will also demonstrate their innovations.

New Orleans Startups Among Finalists

Three New Orleans companies are among the Open Track finalists, with technologies focused on mobile gaming, renewable energy and education.

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Software engineer Jeric Jones is developing Band Controller, a removable physical controller that attaches to smartphone screens to improve the mobile gaming experience. A New Orleans native with more than a decade of software engineering experience, Jones has participated in The Idea Village’s IDEAinstitute startup development program.

In the renewable energy sector, Helios Industries’ SolarWing combines portable solar power generation with battery storage to provide electricity where conventional grid access is unavailable or impractical. Represented by Mason Babin, the company is developing the system for potential applications including construction sites, outdoor events, remote operations and disaster recovery.

OralExam.ai, founded by Darryl Glade, John Renne and Kevin Truong, uses artificial intelligence to conduct spoken assessments based on students’ submitted assignments, helping instructors evaluate comprehension and potential authorship rather than automatically grading their work. The company won first place and the People’s Choice Award at the Tulane Innovation Institute’s Open Season pitch competition in September, receiving $3,250 in combined prizes. Glade is a professor of practice in Tulane University’s Real Estate Development Program, while Renne directs the program. The platform has been undergoing pilot testing at Tulane, other educational institutions and high schools.

New Orleans will also be represented in the High School Showcase by MicroSight, developed by Jason Hamm of Isidore Newman School. Another regional participant, Bryan Gonzalez of Hammond High Magnet School, will present Diagnostic Assistant.

Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond has students participating in three College Track finalist teams. Raman Shrestha and Sarseej Shrestha developed SETU, while Mahesh Pandit developed Vaani. A third team, AI Driven Disaster Response (AIDR), brings together Sona Bhatta, Jayash Pradhananga and Sonja Bhatta in a collaboration between Southeastern and Louisiana State University.

The finalists come from communities across Louisiana, including Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette, Shreveport, Monroe, Ruston and Hammond. Their technologies address challenges in nine industry sectors, including healthcare, education, agriculture, disaster response, energy and robotics.

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Competition Connects Startups With Investors

Among the returning competitors is FarmMind, a Baton Rouge agricultural technology startup that won first place in the 2025 College Track under the name FarmSmarter.AI. The team, led by Colin Raby, Aaron Beatty and Grant Muslow, will compete in this year’s Open Track.

“Louisiana has the talent and ideas to build technology companies that compete well beyond our state,” said Tony Zanders, president and CEO of Nexus Louisiana. “What founders need are opportunities to connect with the people, resources and capital that can help them turn those ideas into successful businesses. The Technology Cup brings those pieces together, giving emerging founders a platform to demonstrate their technologies, build meaningful relationships and take the next step toward market success.”

Finalists will present their technologies before judges representing Amazon, the Agentic AI Foundation and Rice University. The competition will distribute $150,000 in prizes across its tracks, including a $50,000 first-place award in the Open Track and a $25,000 Most Innovative Technology Award.

The Nexus Technology Cup received international recognition in July when the Technology Councils of North America (TECNA) presented Nexus Louisiana with its Major Impact on Tech Community Award during the organization’s annual conference in Philadelphia. Nexus was one of six technology associations honored by TECNA, which represents nearly 60 technology councils and trade associations across the United States and Canada.

The award recognized the competition’s contribution to Louisiana’s technology ecosystem. Launched in 2025, the inaugural Technology Cup brought together 75 participants across 25 teams, who developed working technology prototypes and competed for $100,000 in funding. This year’s prize pool represents a 50% increase.

The competition is also the final event in the 2026 LA.IO Signature Event Series, a statewide initiative led by Louisiana Economic Development to connect regional innovation communities and expand opportunities for entrepreneurs. The series consists of five independently organized events across Louisiana.

$15 Million Nexus Louisiana Headquarters

The Nexus Technology Cup will conclude Dec. 16 with the grand opening of Nexus Louisiana’s new headquarters at 440 N. Third St. in downtown Baton Rouge. The renovated facility represents a $15 million investment designed to support startup development and strengthen connections among entrepreneurs, investors and industry partners.

The opening celebration, scheduled for 5:30 to 8 p.m., will feature tours of the facility and live technology demonstrations, along with the announcement of the Open Track winner and the recipient of the $25,000 Most Innovative Technology Award.

The two-day event begins Dec. 15 with the College Track competition and High School Showcase, followed by the Open Track on Dec. 16. Both days run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is required, with additional information about the competition, finalists and grand opening available at https://techcup.nexusla.org/.

2026 Nexus Technology Cup Finalists

Open Track

ArcHoops — Ronald Dupree and Ashley Brio | Baton Rouge

Band Controller — Jeric Jones | New Orleans

Constructive Automation — Ali Kazemian, Sohrab Soleimanof, Carlos Manosalvas Holst and Kasra Banijamali | Baton Rouge

FarmMind — Colin Raby, Aaron Beatty and Grant Muslow | Baton Rouge

FlipBox — Brennan Baldridge | Baton Rouge

Helios Industries (SolarWing) — Mason Babin | New Orleans

Hippo Technologies — Patrick Quinlan and Nga Quinlan | Baton Rouge

Medvient — Yvette Oliver | Baton Rouge

Mirror Labs — Kyle Robichaux and Chris Cook | Lafayette

OralExam.ai — Darryl Glade, John Renne and Kevin Truong | New Orleans

College Track

Aeero — David Nintang, Favour Umejesi, Epaphras Akinola and Foster Oppong | Grambling State University

AI Driven Disaster Response (AIDR) — Sona Bhatta, Jayash Pradhananga and Sonja Bhatta | Southeastern Louisiana University and Louisiana State University

EMGwear — Ava Nichols and Velshunti Thompson | Louisiana State University

M.A.R.S. — Traelyn Brasseaux and Martin Cook | University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Petrobot — Sunzid Hassan | Louisiana Tech University

SETU — Raman Shrestha and Sarseej Shrestha | Southeastern Louisiana University

SWAR — Prasanna Kumar Jha | University of Louisiana Monroe

Threshold (Glint) — Anmol Subedi | University of Louisiana Monroe

Tomorrow — Jha’Hannah Pink, John Hart, Thomas Reid and Jalayah Jones | Southern University and A&M College

Vaani — Mahesh Pandit | Southeastern Louisiana University

High School Showcase