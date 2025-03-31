Nexus Louisiana Announces Tech Startup Competition

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

BATON ROUGE, La. – Nexus Louisiana has announced the Nexus Louisiana Technology Cup, a tech competition scheduled for June 17-19 at the Estuary at The Water Campus. Approximately 200 people are expected to apply representing a diverse range of talent, including independent inventors, startup founders, and high school and college students. Applications opened on March 27

BATON ROUGE, La. - Nexus Louisiana has announced the Nexus Louisiana Technology Cup, a tech competition scheduled for June 17-19 at the Estuary at The Water Campus. Approximately 200 people are expected to apply representing a diverse range of talent, including independent inventors, startup founders, and high school and college students. Applications opened on March 27 and close April 30.

The multi-day event will provide a unique platform for tech innovators statewide, inviting high school and college students, as well as skilled developers, to present their cutting-edge software and hardware projects. Participants can compete in one of three distinct tracks: high school, collegiate, and an open track that welcomes anyone building innovative technology.

"Our open track is specifically designed for creative minds who are pushing boundaries, regardless of their background or affiliation," commented Tony Zanders, President and CEO of Nexus Louisiana. "Whether you're an independent inventor, a startup founder, or someone developing a side project with potential, Baton Rouge is the place to be if you're serious about building technology."

Zanders, an award-winning software entrepreneur and enterprise software executive from New Orleans, was named President and Chief Executive Officer of Nexus Louisiana earlier this year. In 2012, he was the top participant in the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s College Knowledge Challenge, securing $100,000 to develop a research management platform for first-generation college applicants.

Participants in the Nexus Louisiana Technology Cup will have the opportunity to showcase their projects to an eminent panel of judges from leading global tech companies, including Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and Google. With current sponsorship levels, $100,000 will be distributed across several recipients in each track, at varying levels up to $10,000 in unrestricted cash. This amount may increase as sponsors are added.

Initially established by the Louisiana Legislature as Research Park Corporation, Nexus Louisiana was designed to drive economic development by fostering high-tech initiatives throughout the state. "In alignment with our statute, we are dedicated to nurturing the local tech ecosystem and broadening our reach across Louisiana," said Zanders. "This competition is an integral part of our mission to expand tech startups, develop a more skilled workforce, and stimulate economic growth."

Some winners are expected to be offered job opportunities as a result of their participation in the Cup competition. "This competition serves as an important step toward workforce development, benefiting individuals seeking employment within established companies as well as those aspiring to launch their own startups," said Zanders. "By showcasing their skills and innovations, participants will have a greater chance of making valuable connections that can lead to job offers or entrepreneurial opportunities right here in Louisiana."

All finalists in the Nexus Louisiana Technology Cup will receive ongoing support to launch their ideas and will have access to continuous coaching including the Nexus Louisiana suite of premium member services that are designed to assist founders with building their business case, commercializing their products, and scaling their ventures.

"A notable success story is our recent work in the clean energy sector, where we've supported member companies like CodeGig and EncoreCo2," said Zanders. "Notably, they both recently secured $200,000 in investments from the Future Use of Energy in Louisiana (FUEL) to ramp up their operations, demonstrating the impact we have in fostering innovation and growth in emerging industries. In 2022, Nexus Louisiana member MasteryPrep, which provides test-prep and college-readiness resources for historically underserved schools, was acquired by a national private equity firm."

For more information on participation and to stay updated on competition details, please subscribe at www.nexusla.org/technologycup. The event will replace the previously planned Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week (BREW) as Nexus Louisiana deepens its commitment to the tech ecosystem.

About Nexus Louisiana

Nexus Louisiana is a nonprofit business development organization dedicated to connecting growth-focused companies to capital, resources, and talent. The organization plays a crucial role in fostering innovation and economic growth in Louisiana.