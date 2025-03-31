Login
Technology

Nexus Louisiana Announces Tech Startup Competition

March 31, 2025   |By
Startup
Getty image

BATON ROUGE, La. – Nexus Louisiana has announced the Nexus Louisiana Technology Cup, a tech competition scheduled for June 17-19 at the Estuary at The Water Campus. Approximately 200 people are expected to apply representing a diverse range of talent, including independent inventors, startup founders, and high school and college students. Applications opened on March 27

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

