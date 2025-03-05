Nexus Louisiana Announces New President & CEO

BATON ROUGE, La. (press release) – The Board of Directors of Nexus Louisiana has announced that Tony Zanders, an award-winning software entrepreneur and enterprise software executive and New Orleans native, has been selected as the organization’s new President and Chief Executive Officer.

Zanders brings a wealth of experience in technology entrepreneurship, innovation, digital transformation and global leadership. He is best known in the world of library technology, where he served as an international ambassador in over 30 countries for industry giants ProQuest and EBSCO, reflecting the growing global trend of digital transformation in libraries.

“Baton Rouge has a unique role to play in preparing Louisiana for 2050 and beyond by galvanizing our technical talent and exposing them to our biggest challenges,” said Zanders. “I have a vision for our state that not only resonates with Nexus Louisiana’s board and stakeholders, but more importantly ensures that no community of ours is left behind in this technological revolution we’re witnessing.”

Zanders is the founder and CEO of Skilltype, a Baton Rouge-based software company serving libraries worldwide, which he grew from bootstrap to over $4.2 million in venture capital funding. His entrepreneurial journey and ability to scale tech ventures position him uniquely to foster innovation, attract investment, and create opportunities for local startups.

Beyond his work as a founder, Zanders has mentored and developed emerging talent through his involvement with Nexus Louisiana, Rooted School, Black Tech NOLA, 4.0 Schools, Camelback Ventures, and Idea Village. His leadership in equity, access, and workforce development will be pivotal as Nexus Louisiana expands its impact.

“We are excited to welcome Tony as our new president and CEO,” said Anita Byrne, chair of the Nexus Louisiana Board. “His vision for connecting local talent with emerging technologies aligns perfectly with our mission to drive economic development in Louisiana.”

Under Zanders’ leadership, Nexus Louisiana is set to accelerate innovation, expand its programming, and build stronger partnerships with entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders. With his expertise and commitment to inclusive growth, the organization aims to fuel the next wave of Louisiana-based tech startups and position the region as a hub for innovation and economic resilience.

About Nexus Louisiana

Nexus Louisiana is a nonprofit business development organization dedicated to connecting growth-focused companies to capital, resources, and talent. The organization plays a crucial role in fostering innovation and economic growth in Louisiana.