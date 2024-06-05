NextOp, Bechtel Forge Partnership to Support Veteran Employment

NEW ORLEANS — Bechtel has engaged NextOp to streamline its veteran hiring process. Bechtel is a Virginia-based engineering, procurement, construction, and project management company. NextOp is a Houston-based nonprofit organization dedicated to recruiting, training, and placing high-performing military leaders into industry.

NextOp has a program that targets New Orleans that helps create direct training-to-employer pathways for veterans and military talent in Louisiana.

“Bechtel recognizes the unique skills, experiences, and leadership qualities that veterans bring to the table and is committed to supporting their transition into civilian roles,” said Maurissa Douglas Rogers, Bechtel’s manager of functions. “We are committed to investing in people and creating rewarding career opportunities. Our partnership with NextOp takes this to the next level as we ramp up the resources required to attract, train, and retain veterans in the construction industry.”

- Sponsors -

As part of the partnership, Bechtel will work closely with NextOp to identify potential job openings and assist service members with navigating the application process. Bechtel will gain access to NextOp’s talent pool and have opportunities to attend military recruitment events on bases.

“Bechtel plays a critical role in some of the most significant construction projects worldwide, spanning from infrastructure development to energy solutions. These projects demand a highly skilled workforce capable of tackling complex challenges and delivering exceptional results,” said Shelby Mounts, NextOp executive director. “This partnership demonstrates Bechtel’s commitment to supporting veterans and recognizes the value and skills service members bring to their workforce and culture.”