Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Technology

Next-Generation Telecommunications Company Announces Satellite Control Center

March 19, 2025   |By
Telecommunications
Rebecca Clary, Globalstar CFO; Dr. Paul Jacobs, Globalstar CEO; Jay Monroe, Globalstar Chairman; Leader Steve Scalise; Chairman Brendan Carr of the FCC; Barbee Ponder, Globalstar VP Legal & Regulatory Affairs; and Wen Doong, SVP Engineering, cut the ribbon at the grand opening ceremony for the Globalstar Satellite Operations Control Center in Covington, Louisiana. Photo provided by Globalstar.

NEW ORLEANS – Globalstar, Inc., a next-generation telecommunications infrastructure and technology provider, announced the grand opening of its state-of-the-art Satellite Operations Control Center (“SOCC”) at its headquarters in Covington, La. on March 17. This milestone marks the expansion of Globalstar’s operational capabilities and reinforces the Company’s strategic growth as it advances next-generation satellite and connectivity

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter