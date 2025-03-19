Next-Generation Telecommunications Company Announces Satellite Control Center

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS - Globalstar, Inc., a next-generation telecommunications infrastructure and technology provider, announced the grand opening of its state-of-the-art Satellite Operations Control Center (“SOCC”) at its headquarters in Covington, La. on March 17. This milestone marks the expansion of Globalstar’s operational capabilities and reinforces the Company’s strategic growth as it advances next-generation satellite and connectivity solutions.

The grand opening event was attended by notable representatives and local dignitaries, including House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and FCC Chairman Brendan Carr.

“We are grateful to Leader Scalise and Chairman Carr for celebrating this significant milestone with Globalstar,” said Dr. Paul E. Jacobs, Globalstar CEO. “This expansion underscores Globalstar’s mission to deliver innovation and industry leading solutions, as well as our commitment to the state of Louisiana, the local workforce and regional economy.”

Globalstar has been headquartered in Covington, La., since 2010, and the SOCC opening "continues to establish the region as a center of technological innovation" Globalstar said in a statement. Over 60 percent of Globalstar’s employee base is local, with plans to hire 75 new positions from Louisiana by the end of the year.

The Globalstar Satellite Operations Control Center represents a pivotal investment in Globalstar’s future, enabling enhanced satellite fleet management, improved network performance, and preparation for new satellite constellations that will further solidify the company’s leadership in global satellite communications.

In Dec. 2024, the FCC renewed Globalstar's authority to operate various categories of mobile earth terminals with its U.S. and French-licensed non-geostationary satellites throughout the United States and its territories for another 15 years.

Globalstar filed its petition with the FCC for U.S. Market Access for its new Mobile Satellite Services System that will include 54 additional satellites and over 90 ground station antennas to be installed around the world. This represents an additional investment of approximately $1.7 billion in our system. This new application for U.S. market access for Globalstar’s next‐generation Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) system, known as the C‑3 System, is designed to work alongside and enhance its current third-generation satellites.

Despite SpaceX’s attempt to urge the FCC to deny Globalstar's application, citing concerns about spectrum sharing and potential interference with other mobile satellite services, Globalstar is forging ahead with its business goals.

"Globalstar will continue to maintain and operate our existing Mobile Satellite System that is comprised of HIBLEO-4 and HIBLEO-X satellites, along with the existing 28 ground stations in 18 countries," said Globalstar.

"Globalstar will operate the entire system from an expanded Satellite Operations Control Center (“SOCC”) located at our corporate headquarters in Covington, Louisiana," the Globalstar statement said. "Globalstar will have a redundant “SOCC” located in Toulouse, France."

