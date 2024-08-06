Newsweek names St. Tammany Parish Hospital among best in nation

COVINGTON, La. (press release) – Newsweek has named St. Tammany Health System’s flagship St. Tammany Parish Hospital one of the best hospitals in America and the fourth-best hospital in the state of Louisiana, according to its recently released 2024 rankings.

It is the only Northshore hospital and one of only 17 Louisiana hospitals to make the list.

“We at St. Tammany Health System have long strived to deliver world-class healthcare close to home for our Northshore neighbors, and this recognition proves yet again that we are keeping good on that promise,” STHS President and CEO Joan Coffman said via a press release. “I am grateful to Newsweek for this honor and to our team of 3,000-plus compassionate healthcare professionals who make it their mission every day to live our mission and to exemplify our established Culture of Caring.”

Newsweek’s ranking of America’s Best In-State Hospitals recognizes the nation’s 600 leading hospitals and health systems. All hospitals in America were eligible for inclusion, with rankings based on four data sources:

Results of patient surveys.

Hospital quality metrics from Medicare and Medicaid Services.

A Patient Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) Implementation survey.

A national online survey of healthcare professionals. (Recommendations by healthcare providers for their own employer/hospital were not allowed.)

Released July 30, the 2024 rankings reflect data from the period of Sept. 8, 2022, to Sept. 7, 2023. The Newsweek list was formulated in partnership with the Germany-based Statista.

Find the full rankings at Newsweek.com.