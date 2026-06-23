Newsflash | 2026 Volume 1

New Orleans recorded one of its safest years in modern history in 2025 — 108 murders (excluding the January 1 terror attack), the lowest in 50 years, and just 260 shootings, the fewest ever documented. That marks a nearly 60% drop from the 2022 peak, far outpacing the national 17% decline. Robberies, carjackings, and property crimes fell sharply too — some by more than half. Credit goes to a broad ecosystem: better agency coordination, violence interruption programs, higher conviction rates, and advances in trauma response.

- Sponsors -

Louisiana closed 2025 with the largest year of capital investment and job creation in state history — $61 billion in announced investment and 9,300 new jobs averaging $91,000, about $30,000 above the state average. Highlights include Saronic Technologies’ $300 million autonomous vessel facility in Franklin, SLB’s $30 million Shreveport expansion, ElementUSA’s $850 million rare-earth refining facility in St. John and St. James Parishes, and Hut 8’s planned $10 billion AI data center in West Feliciana Parish.