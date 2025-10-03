Login
Region Q3

Newsflash | 2025 Q3

October 3, 2025   |By
Photo courtesy of New Orleans City Park

City Park in New Orleans–one of the oldest and largest urban parks in the U.S.–has unveiled City Park 2050, a sweeping long-term vision shaped by extensive community input. The plan calls for restoring native landscapes, expanding trails, creating a visitor hub and play areas, revitalizing lagoons, upgrading athletic fields, and adding an amphitheater, all aimed at improving ecology, recreation, and accessibility.

The five ports of the Lower Mississippi River, the nation’s busiest port system handling over 500 million tons of cargo a year, are coordinating for the first time under the new Ports and Waterways Investment Commission. Priority projects include the Louisiana International Terminal, the Peters Road Bridge, and a $26 million dock tied to Hyundai Steel’s $6 billion investment, part of a broader state trade push focused on Japan, Australia, and Europe.

