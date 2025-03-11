Newsflash | 2025 Q1

After Super Bowl LIX, the consensus is clear — New Orleans and Louisiana emerged as the real winners. The city delivered an unforgettable experience, earning praise from sports figures, journalists, and visitors alike. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport called it a “first-class experience,” while Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer declared, “No city comes close.” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell summed it up: “We realize that this is a place that is sorta perfect for the Super Bowl.” From dazzling pre-game festivities to the spectacle of the renovated Superdome, New Orleans once again proved why it belongs on the biggest stage.

Louisiana students are making some of the most significant academic strides post-pandemic, with top-five math growth in 4th grade and notable gains in 8th-grade math. The state is one of only two where 4th graders exceeded pre-pandemic scores in both subjects. Students with disabilities and those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds also outperformed the national average in both achievement and growth. Overall, Louisiana has climbed from 49th to 32nd in combined NAEP performance over the past five years.