Newly Announced Holy Cross School President, Justin Fleetwood, NamesTransition Leadership Team

New Orleans (press release) — On Jan. 6, the nineteenth President of Holy Cross School, Mr. Justin Fleetwood (’91), addressed students returning from Christmas break saying that his arrival on campus was “that he finally returned home.” With that return, a new era for the long-standing New Orleans Institution has begun.

Upon acceptance of his new role in late 2024, Mr. Fleetwood commented, “It has long been my goal to return to my Alma Mater, to the Charism that started the formation of the man who I am today, a Charism based in the Holy Cross Man and our school’s motto—Crux Spes Unica.” Mr. Fleetwood is a Holy Cross Alumnus, having graduated Holy Cross High School, New Orleans in 1991. While at Holy Cross, he was recognized for his academic achievements, Christian leadership, and service to the school. He received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in English Education from the University of New Orleans and his Master of Arts Degree in Private School Administration from the University of San Francisco. He has devoted the past 30 years of his life and ministry to the mission of Catholic education, with 20 years in administration and school leadership roles.

Mr. Fleetwood brings with him to Holy Cross School a Transition Leadership Team with a

combination of more than 75 years of educational experience and leadership from area New Orleans institutions. Mr. John Serio joins as Assistant to the President for School Operations and was Founding Principal of Archbishop Hannan High School, where he served for 21 years. He holds a Master’s Degree in counseling from Tulane University. Holy Cross is pleased to welcome Mr. Serio back to campus, as he had previously served the Holy Cross Community for 11 years as a teacher, counselor, and Director of Admissions.

- Sponsors -

Ms. Sheri Salvagio joins the Holy Cross family as Assistant to the President for Advancement, Alumni Relations, and Communications. Ms. Salvagio has an MBA and Master’s Degree in religious education and has most recently served as President & CEO of Cabrini High School. She brings to Holy Cross a corporate background, a dedication to the continuation of Catholic education, and an advancement mission.

Mr. Fleetwood’s Transition Leadership Team is completed with the addition of Dr. Ken Tedesco returning as Special Advisor to the President. Dr. Tedesco possesses a wealth of knowledge, having dedicated his life to education for more than 50 years at institutions including Tulane University, the University of Holy Cross, and as President of De La Salle High School.

The Congregation of Holy Cross, Moreau Province, Holy Cross School Board of Directors, Holy Cross Alumni, parents, and faculty and staff welcome this Transition Leadership Team and thank them for answering the call to serve the young men entrusted to our care.

The letter from the Holy Cross School Board of Directors to the community announcing Mr. Fleetwood’s appointment is here.

Holy Cross School is an independent, Catholic, college preparatory school founded in 1849 by the Congregation of Holy Cross to educate young men in the greater New Orleans community. Holy Cross is fully approved by the Louisiana State Department of Education and accredited by the Cognia organization as a college preparatory school for boys in grades PK–12.

Holy Cross School admits students of any race, color, national, or ethnic origin to all the rights, privileges, programs, and activities generally accorded or made available to students at the school. Holy Cross School does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national or ethnic origin in the administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship and loan programs, and athletic and other school-administered programs.