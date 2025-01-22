Newk’s Eatery Expands in Louisiana with Mandeville Opening Led by Veteran Franchisee Skip Russell

MANDEVILLE, La. – Newk’s Eatery, a fast-casual dining chain known for its gourmet sandwiches, salads, pizzas, and soups, continues to expand its footprint in Louisiana with the opening of its newest location in Mandeville. This opening marks the chain’s eighth location in the state and is part of an ambitious six-location development plan spearheaded by seasoned franchisee Skip Russell and his son, Kyle Russell.

The Mandeville location represents a significant milestone for Newk’s and the Russell family. Skip Russell, a veteran of the restaurant industry, brings nearly three decades of experience to his new role as President & CEO of R&R Restaurants Group. Starting as a carhop at Sonic at just 15 years old, Russell worked his way up to owning dozens of Sonic and Popeyes locations before selling his Popeyes restaurants in 2023.

Partnering with his son, Kyle, a recent graduate in restaurant and business management, Skip saw an opportunity to not only continue his career in franchising but also mentor Kyle in the industry. Together, they launched their first Newk’s Eatery in Magee, Mississippi, in 2024.

- Sponsors -

“I wanted to bring him in on a smaller level so he could learn the ropes,” said Skip Russell. “That’s how we ended up doing a development agreement with Newk’s. We’re slowly building a company together.”

The Russells’ commitment to Newk’s stems from their admiration for the brand’s emphasis on fresh, high-quality food and its Mississippi roots. “Newk’s is a household name in Mississippi,” Skip noted. “It’s a higher-end brand, with gourmet sandwiches, salads, pizzas, and soups. I feel confident in its success.”

The Mandeville opening aligns with Newk’s broader strategy of franchise expansion and community engagement. “Louisiana has been a big market for the Newk’s brand. The Mandeville location is our eighth restaurant in the state,” said Frank Paci, CEO of Newk’s Eatery. “The restaurant is being operated by one of our newer franchisees, Skip and Kyle Russell, who have development commitments for at least three additional locations in the state.”

Paci emphasized Newk’s focus on innovation and adapting to consumer trends. “Like many in the fast-casual dining space, we’re focused on sustaining and building upon our growth, including franchise expansion, while also ensuring that we’re meeting shifting consumer demands with products and services that resonate—such as portable menu items like wraps and strengthening our delivery and catering services,” Paci explained.

Newk’s, which operates nearly 100 locations across 12 states, prides itself on its operational efficiency, innovative menu offerings, and community-focused initiatives. “Our commitment to delivering quality food has earned us high customer loyalty, while our Newk’s Cares initiative allows us to make a meaningful impact in our communities,” Paci added.

Guests at Newk’s Eatery in Mandeville can look forward to signature menu items like the Newk’s Q sandwich, featuring chicken, bacon, and the brand’s signature white BBQ sauce. Another popular choice is the Newk’s Favorite Salad, which has become a top seller.

- Sponsors -

With a focus on freshness, all menu items are made in-house without the use of fryers or microwaves. Grab-and-go options and a new mobile app for curbside pickup, in-store pickup, and delivery ensure convenience for customers.

The Russells are optimistic about the future of their Newk’s franchise. “We signed a six-store development agreement—two in Mississippi and four in Louisiana,” Skip Russell shared. “We’ll start with six stores, but who knows? I planned to do just three Popeyes and ended up with 13. We’ll see how it goes.”

As they open the doors to their Mandeville location, Skip and Kyle Russell are not only building a family legacy but also contributing to the growth of Newk’s Eatery in the region.