Newell Normand Headlines “Roast” Fundraising Event

NEW ORLEANS – The Delgado Community College Foundation is proud to announce the 2025 Roast of the Town, the annual fundraising event that supports student scholarships. This year’s event will feature renowned radio host and former Jefferson Parish sheriff, Newell Normand, as the headlining “roastee”.

“It’s an honor to be this year’s roastee for the Delgado Foundation Roast,” Normand said. “Delgado Community College plays a critical role in shaping the future of our workforce and community, and I’m proud to support their mission. I look forward to a night of laughter, good fun, and, most importantly, raising funds for student success.”

The Roast of the Town is set to attract an estimated 500 guests from across the community, including alumni, donors, and local leaders. In addition to an evening of spirited “roasting,” the event features an online auction with a variety of exclusive items available for bid.

- Sponsors -

The event is scheduled for March 28 with a reception at 7:00 p.m. followed by the dinner and “Roast” at 8:00 p.m. It will be hosted on the 3rd floor of the Napoleon Ballroom at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel.

“At Delgado Community College, we strive to empower students with the quality education and skills they need to succeed, while also driving economic growth in our community,” said Chancellor Larissa Littleton-Steib, Ph.D. “The ‘Roast of the Town’ fundraiser supports initiatives that directly impact student success, from scholarships to workforce development programs. We are proud to honor Sheriff Newell Normand, whose leadership and dedication have strengthened our region. Events like these highlight the power of education and collaboration in shaping a brighter future for all.”

Proceeds from the Roast of the Town will directly benefit Delgado Community College student scholarships, furthering the college’s commitment to academic excellence and accessible higher education.

“With over 100 degrees and technical certificates available, Delgado Community College provides education that works,” said Foundation Chairman, Lee Giorgio, Jr. “This event funds scholarships that often make the difference in a student’s ability to get an education. Support for the Delgado Foundation helps transform people’s lives and puts highly qualified graduates into the workforce.”

Michael Hecht, President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc., will serve as the Master of Ceremonies while Celebrity Roasters will include The Honorable Joseph P. Lopinto III, Sheriff of Jefferson Parish; The Honorable J.P. Morrell, Councilman at Large for the New Orleans City Council; Diane Newman, WWL Brand Manager; The Honorable Dr. Ronal Serpas, Professor at Loyola University and former Chief of Police for Orleans Parish; and The Honorable Cynthia Lee Sheng, Jefferson Parish President.

Sponsorship Levels

- Sponsors -

The Top Cop: For $10,000, sponsors receive VIP seating for ten, a complimentary one-night stay at the Sheraton New Orleans, prominent promotion of their corporate logo during the event and on Delgado’s website, a full-page ad in the event program, a premium gift basket, and 2025 Delgado Baseball season tickets.

The Media Mogul: At $5,000, sponsors are provided preferred seating for eight, prominent logo placement on event materials, a gift basket, and 2025 Delgado Baseball season tickets.

The Rookie: For $2,500, sponsors receive seating for eight, their logo featured on event-related materials, a gift basket, and 2025 Delgado Baseball season tickets.

Friend of Delgado: At $250, this level admits one attendee to the event.

Attendees will have access to convenient event parking at a rate of $15.00 for up to 6 hours.

For additional information or to secure tickets, please contact cjones@dcc.edu or phone 504-671-5412.

Delgado Community College Foundation Board

The 2025 Delgado Community College Foundation Board includes Chairman Leon L. Giorgio Jr.; Chancellor Dr. Larissa Littleton-Steib (Ex-Officio); Directors Ron Bordelon, Ann Duplessis, Mavis Early, Esq., Wayne Fontana, Esq., Dr. Peter Fos, Kyle Martin France, J.W. “Bill” Giardina Jr., Michael Hecht, Gary LaGrange, Roland “Ronnie” Lançon, Shelby P. LaSalle Jr., Walter Leger Jr., Esq., William Lemoine, Mike Maenza, Samir Mowad, Dino Paternostro, Melvin Rodrigue, Tracey Schiro, I. William Sizeler, Wayne Skinner, and Todd Trosclair Sr.; Emeriti Directors Dr. Jack Finn, George Kleinpeter, Dr. Ronald French, Dan Packer, and Joseph Jaeger Jr.; Executive Director Nita Hutter Meins; and Foundation Assistant Cynthia B. Jones.

About Delgado Community College Foundation

The Delgado Community College Foundation is dedicated to advancing the educational opportunities at Delgado Community College. Through fundraising events like the Roast of the Town, the Foundation supports scholarships, innovative programs, and community partnerships that enhance the academic success of Delgado’s diverse student body.