New York Company Acquires New Orleans-Based Southern Insurance Agency

NEW YORK – NFP has announced the acquisition of Southern Insurance Agency, a commercial property and casualty broker located in New Orleans. Louis Faust, founder and president of SIA, will join NFP as a senior vice president and report to Meg McSherry, managing director and P&C leader in NFP’s Atlantic region. NFP, an Aon company, is a property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor.

“We’re excited to welcome Southern Insurance Agency to NFP,” said McSherry. “The addition of the SIA team will significantly expand our existing commercial P&C offerings in New Orleans and across Louisiana, creating opportunities to grow client relationships by introducing complementary capabilities and solutions.”

SIA offers a variety of P&C solutions and services for middle-market companies, including general liability, commercial property, business auto and cyber liability coverages. Under Faust’s leadership, the team has demonstrated a knowledge of the intricacies of the New Orleans market, including weather-related and other risks specific to the area, and an ability to secure coverage for more challenging exposures.

“Louis has built a great team and an outstanding culture that aligns with our values and people-first approach,” said Ethan Foxman, president of NFP’s Atlantic region. “This acquisition fits well with our plans to build out a full-service NFP office in the New Orleans area that provides comprehensive capabilities across P&C, benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory.”

“Joining NFP gives our team access to expanded resources and specialized expertise that we can introduce to our existing clients,” said Faust. “I’m excited for my team to be a part of NFP and play an integral part in our expansion in the New Orleans area while meeting the complex commercial insurance needs of the businesses we serve.”