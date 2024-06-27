New Wellness Clinic Opens at Lakeside

METAIRIE, La – Lakeside Shopping Center announced the opening of a new wellness clinic in the Metairie mall. The Esthetic, a health and wellness clinic, is now open in Lakeside. With over 15 years of experience, Emily L. Greer, Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner, has opened the practice which is located next to Earthsavers at the corner of Severn Avenue and 17th Street.

“I am beyond ecstatic to open my practice and offer my services to the Metairie community,” said Greer.” Health and wellness have always been a major part of my life and my goal is to offer medical treatments and services that promote the overall physical health and wellness on a holistic level.”

The Esthetic offers services that include Neurotoxins, Dermal Fillers, Pharmaceutical grade supplements, Cellenis Derma PRP and ZO Skin Health. Medical weight-loss programs will also be offered along with a full line of Clean Creations gourmet meals for customers to enjoy. The practice will be open Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Friday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Closed Sunday.

For more information, customers can visit www.theestheticla.com or The Esthetic Instagram Page @theestheticbyemily or call the clinic at 504-315-3440.