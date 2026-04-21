NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Residents of New Orleans East now have a faster, more convenient option for non-emergency medical care. A new urgent care clinic, The Complete Care Urgent Center, founded by General Surgeon Dr. Calvin Williams and Allergist Dr. Cheryl Williams, officially opened its doors to serve the community.

The grand opening of the The Complete Care Urgent Center took place on Saturday, April 18. The facility at 8030 Crowder Blvd., Suite A, New Orleans, LA 70127.

This new facility aims to eliminate the long wait times often experienced in emergency rooms by providing efficient, high-quality care for urgent, non-life-threatening conditions. Staffed by a team consisting of an experienced general surgeon, allergist, and nurse practitioners, the clinic is equipped to handle a wide range of everyday health concerns.

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The Complete Care Urgent Center accepts all insurances. Reasonable cash prices are also available. Services include treatment for upper respiratory infections, urinary tract infections (UTIs), ear infections, wound infections, minor injuries and illnesses, and on-site testing for flu, strep throat, COVID-19, and RSV.

“Our mission is to ensure that families in New Orleans East have access to timely and reliable healthcare without the burden of long emergency room wait times,” said Dr. Calvin Williams, General Surgeon and co-founder of The Complete Care Urgent Center. “This urgent care center is about meeting the needs of our community with excellence and compassion.”

The clinic is designed to provide comprehensive, walk-in care in a welcoming and professional environment—giving residents peace of mind when they need it most.

“Most residents in New Orleans East have to leave the neighborhood to find an urgent care,” said Dr. Cheryl Williams, Allergist and co-founder of The Complete Care Urgent Center. “We wanted to change that by bringing quality, timely, and convenient care right here to the area.”