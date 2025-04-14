New University Board Members Announced

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Five national leaders in innovation, energy, professional sports, finance and philanthropy have joined the Board of Tulane University, the university’s main governing body. This esteemed group begins their terms as Tulane is experiencing unprecedented momentum in every measure of university success and is embarking on a once-in-a-generation opportunity to impact the city, the region and the world through the expansion and transformation of its downtown campus into a center of bioscience discovery.

“These remarkable individuals bring an incredible level of expertise and passion in a wide range of fields that will prove invaluable in guiding Tulane as we continue our ascent as a leading research and educational institution,” Tulane President Michael A. Fitts said. “Their experience, insight and vision will enhance our pursuit of academic and research excellence focused on improving the human condition.”

Two of the new board members, Shannon Acks and Chris Britt, have a particular focus in inspiring entrepreneurship – a primary goal of a Tulane education which seeks to prepare graduates who will not only have successful careers of their own but will also create opportunity for others by building the startup and business ventures of tomorrow.

- Sponsors -

Shannon Acks is a former CPA with Deloitte & Touche and president of the Priddy Family Foundation, which supports Tulane’s research in dementia and other neurodegenerative disorders, including brain trauma in veterans. The foundation also funds innovation and entrepreneurship initiatives at Tulane, as well as efforts to improve public education through the Priddy Innovation Lab, the Priddy Fund for New Ideas, the Trellis Hybrid College Programming and more. She is a member of the Tulane Innovation and Entrepreneurship Council.

“My family’s roots run deep in New Orleans,” Acks said. “We established our family foundation in 2016 to give back to the city that has given so much to us. Giving the money is the easy part. We continue to be inspired by the innovative and meaningful work on campus and are so proud of our association with Tulane. Under President Fitts’ leadership, Tulane is poised to make a transformational impact on the city and beyond, and I am honored and excited to join the team.”

Chris Britt is the co-founder and chief executive officer of Chime, a financial technology company that builds products to help individuals achieve financial progress by avoiding banking fees, accessing short-term liquidity, building credit and establishing savings. He has also held senior roles at Green Dot, Visa and ComScore. A Tulane graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history, Britt received the Tulane Distinguished Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2024. He is also a board member of CoachArt, a non-profit that connects chronically ill children with the arts and athletics. He is married to Alexandra Zion Britt, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Tulane in 1996.

“Tulane had a profound impact on my life,” Britt said “It sparked my curiosity, expanded my thinking and led to many of the most meaningful relationships in my life. Looking back, it also reaffirmed the critical role that higher education can play in shaping our lives. It’s an honor to join the Board of Tulane to help guide the direction of the university along with future generations of students and entrepreneurs.”

As the largest private employer in New Orleans and one of the largest in the state, Tulane benefits from the expertise of the top executives of the nation’s leading companies. Three new members joining the board who can provide such guidance are Marcus Brown, Mark Fogelman and Dennis Lauscha.

Marcus Brown is the executive vice president and general counsel of Entergy Corporation, a Fortune 500 electric utility with headquarters in New Orleans, where he oversees the legal, ethics and compliance, corporate communications, federal policy, regulatory and governmental affairs, and corporate security and governance groups. He also provides legal counsel to Entergy’s chair and CEO, board of directors and senior management.

- Sponsors -

Brown, who received his Executive MBA from Tulane’s A. B. Freeman School of Business in 2002, served as chair of the 2025 Super Bowl Host Committee. He has also served as chair of the board of directors for Energy Insurance Mutual and on the advisory board of the Tulane Center for Energy Law. Brown is married to the Honorable Nannette Jolivette Brown, Chief Judge of the United States District Court Eastern District of Louisiana, who received a Juris Doctor in 1988 and a Master of Laws in energy and environment from Tulane in 1998.

“As one of our nation’s premier academic institutions and a formidable economic engine for our region and state, Tulane’s impact continues to grow,” Brown said. “I’m honored to serve an institution that is critically important in helping to shape the lives of so many individuals and our collective future.”

Mark Fogelman is the president of Fogelman, which was founded by his father, Avron Fogelman, and is one of the country’s largest operators of multifamily apartment communities. A 1992 graduate of Tulane’s A. B. Freeman School of Business, Fogelman’s focus is on business and real estate. He is a current member of the President’s Council, the Business School Council and the Family Leadership Council as well as a past member of the 25th reunion committee and a former judge of the Tulane Business Model competition. Fogelman and his wife, Margo, established the Fogelman Real Estate Certificate Program at Freeman in 2023.

“I’m honored to be appointed to the Board of Tulane University, a university that has meant so much to three generations of my family,” Fogelman said. “The shared Tulane experience I have with my parents and children is such a special bond between us, instilling in each of us the importance of pursuing academic excellence while also creating a lasting impact on the community. It’s a pleasure to be able to return the favor and serve in a leadership role during such an exciting time for the university.”

Dennis Lauscha is president of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans, where he oversees the club’s financial operations, government affairs, marketing, ticket and suite sales, legal, stadium, community affairs, human resources, business intelligence and information technology. He also represents both clubs at NFL owners and NBA governors’ meetings. Lauscha is also a member of the Business Council of New Orleans & The River Region.

“As a native New Orleanian, I have been able to witness the amazing accomplishments and successes of Tulane University,” Lauscha said. “From its outstanding students, professors, alumni and leadership, the institution’s impact on the city and region is tremendous. It is truly an honor to be asked to serve on this institution’s Board.”