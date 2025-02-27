New Tulane Cancer Center Leadership Announced

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Tulane University announced the recent addition of three new members of the Cancer Center which is organized into four Research Programs designed to take advantage of the expertise available within the Tulane community. The Cancer Center focuses on areas with the most relevance to cancer research and therapeutics and are interrelated to promote interaction and maximize productivity.

Stefan Grant, MD, JD, MBA, Chief of the Division of Hematology/Oncology, Edward G. Schlieder Chair in Medical Oncology, and Director of the Tulane Cancer Center, announced the additional three new members, welcoming them to his leadership team.

Matthew E. Burow, PhD, Associate Professor of Medicine and Assistant Chair for Research in the John W. Deming Department of Medicine at Tulane, has been named Tulane Cancer Center’s Associate Director for Translational Research.

Dr. Burow will spearhead efforts to bridge the gaps in multi-directional translation between groundbreaking discoveries from the clinic, public health sciences, the community and the laboratory. His NCI and USDA-funded laboratory has long-standing research initiatives into understanding kinase and receptor-mediated gene expression and drug resistance in breast cancer and partners with Tulane clinician-researchers at East Jefferson General Hospital on translational projects.

Dr. Burow is also leading the development of a new Patient-Derived Organoids Core at Tulane Cancer Center and the Louisiana Cancer Research Center (LCRC). This Core will grow and maintain miniature, lab-grown tumor models from patient samples to help researchers better understand cancer and develop new treatments.

“Translation is not only from the laboratory bench into a clinical trial, but also from community observation into an implementation science research study or a secondary outcome of a clinical trial into a new line of bioinformatics-led inquiry,” said Dr. Grant. “I look forward to working with Dr. Burow to realize the full translational potential of our investigators’ groundbreaking work.”

Burow received his BS in biology in 1994 at the University of Southern Mississippi and completed his PhD in molecular and cellular biology at Tulane University in 1998. After finishing his postdoctoral studies with Dr. John McLachlan at the Tulane/Xavier Center for Bioenvironmental Research, he joined the Tulane faculty.

Jessica Shank, MD, Section Chief of Gynecologic Oncology, and Maxwell E. Lapham Chair in Obstetrics & Gynecology at Tulane University, has been named Associate Director for Clinical Affairs at Tulane Cancer Center.

A board-certified gynecologic oncologist, Dr. Shank specializes in treating female pelvic cancers, including ovarian, uterine, cervical, and vulvar cancers, with minimally invasive surgical techniques, such as robotic and laparoscopic approaches, aimed at improving patient outcomes. She also specializes in cancer survivorship—encompassing both the physical and psychosocial aspects of life after surviving cancer—including sexual function and management of menopausal symptoms. Her contributions to groundbreaking research in ovarian cancer surgery has optimized patient recovery, while her studies in hereditary cancer syndromes and cervical cancer disparities have shaped best practices in genetic screening and culturally competent care. Additionally, Dr. Shank has contributed to pioneering work on ovarian cancer stem cells, exploring new therapeutic strategies for chemoresistant disease.

Dr. Shank earned her BA in art and biology from Tulane University and her medical degree from Tulane’s School of Medicine as part of the Navy Health Professions Scholarship Program. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the Naval Medical Center San Diego and a Gynecologic Oncology Fellowship at the University of Michigan’s Rogel Cancer Center. Dr. Shank served as a staff gynecologic oncologist at the Naval Medical Center San Diego before retiring from the Navy and returning to Tulane as an Assistant Professor.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Shank into our cancer center leadership as Associate Director for Clinical Affairs,” said Dr. Grant. “Her expertise in advancing clinical care and research, along with her vision for patient-centered programs, will drive our efforts to integrate research into practice, elevate clinical standards, and enhance outcomes for patients. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of cancer treatment and strengthen our community impact.”

Zachary Pursell, PhD, Associate Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, has been named Leader of the Genes X Environment Research Program at Tulane Cancer Center as well as Co-Leader of the Genes X Environment Research Program at the LCRC.

The Genes X Environment Research Program explores how genetic factors interact with environmental exposures—such as infections, chemicals, diet, and access to healthcare—to influence cancer risk, diagnosis, and treatment. Joining LSU Professor of Interdisciplinary Oncology John T. West, PhD, Dr. Pursell will lead the Genes X Environment research direction to unite researchers from diverse disciplines, foster interdisciplinary collaborations, and mentor junior investigators around the program’s core aims. Additionally, he will champion team science at Tulane and across the LCRC partner institutions by facilitating new partnerships for multi-investigator grants and ensuring research findings are translated into clinical trials and strategies that improve patient care.

The Pursell Lab’s research focuses on how genetic mutations occur, contribute to genome instability, and drive tumor development. His team studies mutations in DNA polymerases—enzymes involved in DNA replication and repair—and their role in cancers, particularly in the colon and endometrium.

Pursell earned his BS in biological chemistry from Tulane University and a PhD in molecular and cell biology from the University of California, Berkeley. After completing a postdoctoral fellowship at the NIH’s National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, he joined Tulane’s faculty.

“With Dr. Pursell’s leadership, the Tulane Cancer Center will expand our researchers’ efforts to better understand the intricate relationships between genetics, environmental, and social factors,” said Dr. Grant. “His vision and dedication will help us identify at-risk populations, address cancer disparities in Louisiana and the Gulf South, and translate research into better care. I am confident that Dr. Pursell will lead this program with passion and purpose, ensuring its impact reaches far beyond our walls.”