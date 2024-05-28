New Treasure Chest Casino to Open June 6

KENNER, La. – On June 6, Treasure Chest Casino will open the doors to its new $100 million land-based facility in Kenner.

A Treasure Chest riverboat casino has been in operation since 1994. Ceremonial “last bets” will happen at 11:59 p.m. on June 1 before the boat shuts down to prepare for the move.

Treasure Chest owner Boyd Gaming Corporation said the new property features 48,000 square feet of gaming and entertainment space. The new gaming floor is home to more than 900 slot machines and 32 table games. There’s also 8,000 square feet of meeting and event space along with four new restaurants: Alder & Birch Steakhouse, The Game, Lakeside Cafe and Infusion.

- Sponsors -

“We have been eagerly awaiting our grand opening for some time and are ecstatic to finally be able to open the doors to Treasure Chest’s loyal patrons and guests,” said Kim Etland, vice president and general manager for Treasure Chest Casino, in a press release. “The new property allows for more space, games, and restaurants to serve and fill a premier entertainment need in our community.”

The new property features an “expansive” parking lot, and more than 2,000 trees have been planted around the grounds.

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation is an operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 11 states.