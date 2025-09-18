New Transworld Gulf Coast Business Advisor Announced

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Transworld Business Advisors Gulf Coast has announced the addition of Darrin Jones as a Business Advisor. Following an intensive week-long training at Transworld’s West Palm Beach headquarters, Darrin brings more than three decades of elite leadership, investigative expertise, and strategic planning experience to the Gulf Coast team.

Darrin’s distinguished career includes service as a Special Agent (SA) and Senior Field Leader with the U.S. Department of Defense-Office of Inspector General, a SA with the U.S. Secret Service, and a decorated U.S. Air Force officer. Over the years, he has led geographically separated offices and high-stakes investigations resulting in over $2 billion recovered, built deep partnerships with federal agencies, and executed complex, mission critical operations across the Southeast.

“Bringing Darrin on board is a game-changer for Transworld Gulf Coast,” said Bill Kleinschrodt, Owner at Transworld Gulf Coast. “Few people possess his ability to thrive under pressure, solve problems with precision, and earn trust at the highest levels. That same skillset will directly benefit our clients as he advises business owners on unlocking maximum value, navigating tough negotiations, and successfully achieving their exit goals.”

In his new role, Darrin will advise business owners across southern Louisiana, from the Northshore to New Orleans and beyond, providing expert guidance in valuation, negotiation, exit planning, and connecting qualified buyers with the right opportunities.

About Transworld Business Advisors Gulfcoast

Transworld Business Advisors is a global leader in business brokerage, mergers & acquisitions, and exit strategy consulting. The Gulf Coast office delivers confidential, expert guidance for business owners looking to sell, grow, or transition their company. Known for professionalism, integrity, and results, Transworld supports clients every step of the way.