New Superintendent Takes Office in St. Bernard

CHALMETTE, La. – Mary Lumetta has assumed the role of Superintendent of St. Bernard Parish Public Schools, having begun her tenure on July 1, 2026.

A lifelong educator and graduate of Andrew Jackson High School, Lumetta brings more than 36 years of service to the district. During her career, she has served as Curriculum Coordinator, Testing and Accountability Coordinator, Middle and High School Supervisor of Instruction, Deputy Superintendent, and now as Superintendent. Prior to joining the district, she taught high school and college mathematics.

Since assuming the role, Lumetta has led the district through Administrative Data Fest, helping prepare schools for the upcoming academic year, and conducted her first School Board meeting as Superintendent.

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Mary Lumetta assumed the role of Superintendent on July 1, 2026.

Lumetta holds degrees from the University of New Orleans and Loyola University New Orleans in English education, mathematics, and educational administration. Throughout her career, she has been recognized for excellence in teaching and leadership, including honors as Teacher of the Year, the Louisiana Association of Computer Using Educators (LACUE) Region 1 Leader of the Year, and the St. Bernard Business and Professional Women’s Club Model Working Woman.

“I am honored to serve as Superintendent of St. Bernard Parish Public Schools,” said Lumetta. “Having spent my career serving this community, I look forward to working alongside our dedicated employees, School Board, families, and community partners to ensure every student has the opportunity to learn, grow, and succeed.”

As the district prepares to welcome students back for the 2026-2027 school year, Lumetta said her focus remains on supporting schools, empowering employees, and ensuring every child has access to a high-quality education.

School Board President Diana Dysart said Superintendent Lumetta’s decades of experience and deep understanding of the district make her well-positioned to lead St. Bernard Parish Public Schools into the future.

“Ms. Lumetta has devoted her career to the students, employees, and families of St. Bernard Parish,” Dysart said. “Her knowledge, leadership, and unwavering commitment to educational excellence will continue to strengthen our schools and support student success.”