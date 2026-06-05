Finance

New SBA Loan Changes Boost Manufacturing, Food Supply

June 5, 2026   |By
New SBA Loan Changes Boost Manufacturing, Food Supply
New SBA Loan Changes Boost Manufacturing, Food Supply. Manufacturing Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS — Recent changes to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) International Trade Loan (ITL) Program may create new financing opportunities for manufacturers, food processors, agricultural businesses, and supply chain companies across the United States. Beginning May 1, 2026, the SBA expanded eligibility to include most manufacturing industries under the federal NAICS business classification

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