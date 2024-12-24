New Restrictions to Hemp THC Products Commence on January 1, 2025

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana hemp laws change on Jan. 1, 2025, restricting the potency of THC to no more than 5 mg per serving and placing new restrictions on where hemp products may be sold.

Hemp production and product diversification is one of the fastest growing industries in Louisiana, with retail sales of consumable hemp products growing from $512,000 in 2020 to over $33 million in 2023 according to the Louisiana Hemp Association. As a result of this surge in sales, tax revenue increased from $64,000 in 2020 to over $4.1 million in 2023.

But Act 752, which was passed during the 2024 regular legislative session, will limit THC beverages to 5mg of THC per serving – down from the current maximum of 8 mg per serving and there can be no more than one serving per beverage container and no more than four containers per package. Edibles will be similarly restricted, with single piece containing no more than one serving, and packages of edibles will be limited to a total of 40mg of THC. Flower hemp products will also be banned while inhale THC products, including THC vapes, are already outlawed in the state.

In terms of where these products can be sold, gas stations and convenience stores connected to them will no longer be able to sell hemp products containing THC and restaurants and bars, except for those that were issued permits by the state before June 2024, will also be outlawed from selling the products.

Act 752 is the result of a compromise between lawmakers who have battled for years about how to regulate the hemp industry. Meanwhile, hemp product manufacturers continue to innovate. Crescent Canna, for example, is responding to the changes with new THC drink products that meet the new legal requirements.

“We are excited to be expanding the Crescent 9 line with new 5mg THC flavors,” said David Reich, chief marketing officer of Crescent Canna. “Unfortunately, our higher-potency products will have to come off the market in Louisiana in January, limiting the choices of so many consumers who prefer THC drinks to alcohol.”

Some of Crescent Canna’s products that will have to be pulled from shelves in the new year include Crescent 9 Sour Watermelon 10mg THC Seltzer, Crescent 9 Strawberry Lemonade 50mg THC Seltzer, Jet Life 50mg THC Soda, and Wobble 10mg THC Energy Drink.

“High-potency THC drinks are some of our best-selling products,” says Collin Avrard, general manager of Simply Cannabis. “The loss of these products is detrimental to the industry overall, especially for consumers who are seeking alcohol alternatives.”

Industrial hemp is a plant in the botanical class of Cannabis sativa cultivars grown specifically for industrial and consumable use.