Howard Franklin, founder and CEO of Ohio River South – New Report Sees Opportunity and Risk for Louisiana. Photo provided by Ohio River South.

NEW ORLEANS – A new report, “Accelerating South 2026,” identifies Louisiana as one of the South’s most consequential states for business investment, as the state continues to attract record-setting industrial and technology projects while facing long-standing structural challenges that could limit long-term growth.

Published by Atlanta-based government affairs and political-risk firm Ohio River South, the report examines economic and political trends across nine Southern states using data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the U.S. Census Bureau and state economic development agencies, along with interviews conducted across the region.

Howard Franklin, founder and CEO of Ohio River South, said Louisiana’s recent economic momentum and long-standing challenges are inseparable.

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“Louisiana’s momentum and vulnerabilities aren’t opposed — they’re two sides of the same coin. The momentum is real. LNG is coming online while the petroleum-refining and oil-and-gas cluster returned to growth in 2025 after a tough decade. But the state economy’s vulnerabilities are just as structural. Louisiana runs on federal dollars — 50% of state revenue moves through federal funds, one of the highest ratios in the country. Homeowner insurance rates jumped by 58% over the past two-years, the largest increase in the nation. The five-year question isn’t which side wins. It’s whether the economy’s momentum can outrun its fragility.”

Louisiana Investment Momentum Faces Long-Term Test

Louisiana Economic Development (LED) has announced more than $100 billion in capital investment projects since early 2024. The investment wave includes Meta’s recently expanded Hyperion AI data center campus in Richland Parish, now expected to represent a $50 billion investment across roughly 3,200 acres, Hyundai Steel’s planned electric arc furnace steel mill and several major LNG and industrial projects.

Franklin said the investment represents a genuine economic shift, but the longer-term impact will depend on whether it creates the manufacturing, logistics and industrial-service businesses that remain in Louisiana even if federal priorities change.

“The investment is real, and it’s not a fluke. Louisiana is catching a genuine federal energy-dominance tailwind, and the Landry administration knows what to do with it. But ‘lasting’ is a higher bar than the announcement number. What matters is what gets built alongside the LNG and petrochemicals—the manufacturing, logistics, industrial services that stay put when federal policy shifts. If that adjacent capacity shows up, the $100 billion is the biggest structural shift in Louisiana’s economy in a generation. If it doesn’t, it’s a very large bet on federal energy policy remaining aligned. The next few years will tell us which.”

Federal Exposure Creates Opportunity and Risk

Franklin said Louisiana receives a larger share of its state revenue from federal sources than most Southern states, driven primarily by Medicaid, decades of disaster recovery funding and federal formula programs such as transportation and education. Combined with Louisiana’s relatively small tax base, he said, those factors leave the state more vulnerable than many of its regional peers to changes in federal spending and policy.

“It’s not that Louisiana is uniquely dependent,” Franklin said. “It’s that Louisiana is unusually dependent in a Southern regional context, and the exposure is real: when federal appropriations tighten or federal-policy priorities shift, Louisiana absorbs the hit harder than most of its Southern peers do.”

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“Louisiana is the most federally exposed state in the South and in the top 10 nationally. But the exposure cuts two ways. On energy, the current federal posture is a tailwind — the administration’s energy-dominance agenda actively benefits Louisiana’s refining and LNG capacity. On general appropriations, any FY27 contraction lands harder here than anywhere else in the region, because of the federal government’s financial primacy. That’s Louisiana’s real risk.”

Among the key Louisiana issues to watch are carbon storage policy, continued LNG development and the state’s ongoing tax reform efforts.

Report: Competing on Louisiana’s Strengths

Louisiana’s strongest competitive advantages, according to the report, are tied to assets other states cannot readily reproduce, including its Gulf Coast location, ports, energy infrastructure and concentration of refining and petrochemical operations.

Franklin said those advantages give Louisiana a distinct role in the Southern economy, but long-term success will depend on building a broader economic foundation.

“Louisiana’s advantages are the ones geography gave it — and they can’t be replicated. The LNG export corridor is world-class. The port infrastructure at New Orleans and Lake Charles anchors Gulf trade in a way no peer state can match. The petrochemical and refining cluster has more depth per square mile than anywhere else in the South.”

He said Louisiana should focus on building on those competitive strengths rather than trying to replicate the strategies that fueled growth elsewhere in the South.

“But look at how the other Southern states got ahead: North Carolina built the Research Triangle. Georgia built the federal cluster and won on FDI. South Carolina committed to manufacturing. Florida became the demographic magnet. Every one of them won by leaning into what it alone could offer. That’s Louisiana’s play too — compete on what only Louisiana can do.”