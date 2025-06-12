New Report Reveals Trillion-Dollar Opportunities in Ocean Economy

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS - A new report released at the Blue Economy Finance Forum highlights the ocean as a critical but underfunded frontier for global investment. Titled “Making Waves in the Regenerative & Sustainable Ocean Economy: Transformative Ocean Investment Opportunities,” the report was developed in partnership by the World Economic Forum, the Ocean Risk and Resilience Action Alliance (ORRAA), Builders Vision, and Katapult Ocean.

The report identifies the ocean economy as a major engine of environmental protection and economic development, emphasizing that ocean industries are already contributing to food security, renewable energy, and climate resilience. Despite this, a significant investment gap persists. The report attributes this gap to two primary challenges: a perceived lack of bankable project pipelines and insufficient understanding of what constitutes a regenerative and sustainable ocean economy.

Citing recent economic data, the report notes that the ocean economy has consistently outpaced global GDP growth for the past 30 years. It estimates that regenerative ocean sectors — including sustainable aquaculture, ocean technology, and ecosystem restoration — could unlock more than $1 trillion in investment by 2030.

“Despite the potential rollback of clean energy tax credits … long‑term investors remain optimistic about the U.S. renewable energy sector,” stated financial analysts and investment firms in the Financial Times article "Why investors remain bullish on US renewables”.

Wind in the Gulf

President Trump signed an executive order that withdrew all areas of the Outer Continental Shelf from new offshore wind leasing and halted approvals on any pending leases or permits. The order also initiated a comprehensive federal review of existing offshore wind projects. In addition, the Trump administration’s proposed fiscal year 2026 budget includes an $80 million cut to the Interior Department’s renewable energy program, specifically targeting offshore wind. It also proposes broader reductions to federal climate and renewable energy initiatives.

Despite these setbacks, Louisiana continues advancing state-level offshore wind efforts in state-controlled waters (within 3 miles of shore), such as leases near Cameron Parish and Port Fourchon.

The Cajun Wind project in West Cameron Parish, for example, covers nearly 60,000 acres and is expected to generate around $29 million in state revenue over its lifetime. The second lease, with Diamond Offshore Wind, spans 6,162 acres and brings the combined value of the two agreements to about $40 million. Both projects are in early development and pre-construction stages.

These initiatives harness the power of ocean wind which has higher wind speeds than on land. In addition, offshore turbines can be larger and avoid land loss.

“It is in our clear national interest to boost the deployment of valuable energy resources like offshore wind,” said Hillary Bright, Executive Director of Turn Forward commenting on the halt of Empire Wind I in an articles by Reuters on April 17, 2025, titled “Trump order to halt NY wind project stuns offshore industry, threatens other projects”.

Investment Frontier

“Making Waves in the Regenerative & Sustainable Ocean Economy: Transformative Ocean Investment Opportunities” calls attention to what it describes as one of the most overlooked investment frontiers. “The next $24 trillion market isn’t on land — it’s in the ocean.” The report states that real, investable companies are already delivering both financial returns and environmental impact, from aquaculture startups to marine innovation firms.

Targeted investments now can help establish the next generation of market leaders in the regenerative ocean space with Louisiana playing an important role.

Newlab’s newly opened New Orleans industrial hub, launched in May with U.S. Department of Energy backing, supports startups commercializing critical innovations in maritime technology and clean energy. It provides high-load power, fabrication facilities, and infrastructure to accelerate piloting of marine and port-focused technologies.

In March, New Orleans hosted the Aquaculture 2025 global conference, where researchers and entrepreneurs showcased advances in recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS). Projects included land-based production of flounder and striped bass, indoor shrimp farming, algae-based RAS shrimp systems, AI‑driven fillet quality inspection, and sustainable RAS waste treatment.

In addition, the AgriAquaculture Center of Excellence, a Louisiana Chamber Foundation initiative located in Harvey, has operationalized a closed-loop aquaponics facility combining channel catfish and lettuce production. It serves as both a business incubator and workforce training center.

The “Making Waves in the Regenerative & Sustainable Ocean Economy: Transformative Ocean Investment Opportunities” report highlights that investing in ocean-related technologies pays off. The authors aim to guide institutional and impact investors toward opportunities that support long-term value creation while addressing urgent ecological challenges.